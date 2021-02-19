Chase’s Mick DeRoo-Ludwig staged a one-man hockey game on the narrow and not entirely frozen Chase Creek to encourage others whose games and seasons were cancelled. (Mick DeRoo-Ludwig/Facebook)

Chase’s Mick DeRoo-Ludwig staged a one-man hockey game on the narrow and not entirely frozen Chase Creek to encourage others whose games and seasons were cancelled. (Mick DeRoo-Ludwig/Facebook)

Video: Shuswap man skates on, plunges into creek to encourage fellow hockey nuts

Mick DeRoo-Ludwig turned Chase Creek into his own private rink on Feb. 14.

Organized hockey has been off the table for months due to COVID-19, and many of those who would prefer to live with skates on their feet are taking it hard.

One die-hard hockey player, Mick DeRoo-Ludvig, scratched the itch by turning the questionable ice surface of Chase Creek into his own private rink.

In a video shared by his former junior team the Kamloops Storm, DeRoo-Ludvig can be seen skating up the narrow frozen stream, going bar down on an overhead bridge and sliding face first into the frigid water through a hole in the ice.

The video cuts to a title card reminding hockey players who have had games and seasons cancelled to keep their heads up and look forward to future ice time.

Read More: Sicamous Eagles’ new coach and GM look to the future

Read More: Former Sicamous Eagle Nathan Plessis looks forward to return to NCAA roster

Encouraging the hockey community is a major objective for DeRoo-Ludvig, who grew up in a hockey family. His dad Jan is a former NHL player who opened an outdoor rink and offered training clinics to young players this winter. Growing up, the whole family enjoyed time on the ice and De-Roo Ludvig said he has been missing it since his beer-league team’s games were cancelled.

The final shot of the video, which DeRoo-Ludwig put together with a friend on Valentine’s Day once he saw the creek had frozen enough to skate on, shows him waist-deep in the creek re-taping the blade of his hockey stick. He said he wouldn’t have been up for the frigid finale if he hadn’t been taking cold water dips after workouts for months.

He said he has been happy to see he’s not the only one enjoying the cold this winter as the February cold snap left plenty of lakes and ponds in skateable condition. The outdoor ice quickly filled up with skaters and hockey players which showed DeRoo-Ludwig just how many people are missing the sport he loves.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirushockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ridge Meadows soccer club looks to spread kindness

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows city council members wear pink shirts to promote a message of anti-bullying. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows politicians sport pink shirts to spread anti-bullying message

City of Maple Ridge encourages city hall employees to wear pink on Feb. 24

Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)
Winter weather doesn’t discourage park users

Metro park use doubles in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The family home was boarded up, and some damage can be seen along the roof line. Damage inside is extensive. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Son, 8, got Maple Ridge family ready for fire emergency

Family of five got out alive, and dad credits his youngest

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)
Celebrating the Year of the Ox in Maple Ridge

A scaled-down dragon and lion parade will still take place for primary students

Artists conception of new development on Baynes Road in Pitt Meadows.
New subdivision would use farmland in Pitt Meadows

City council supports application to remove nine hectares from agricultural land reserve

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump claims election fraud in interview, is unchallenged

“The election was stolen,” he told OANN’s White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Most Read