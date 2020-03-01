VIDEO: Trio of Giants vs. Royals battles wrap with Victoria victory

G-Men won 2 of 3 games against the Island team, dropping a 4-1 loss Sunday on home ice in Langley

Giants won two of three games against the Victoria Royals this weekend. But the last match, on home ice at the Langley Events Centre Sunday afternoon, they lost 4-1. (Kevin Light/Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants earned four of six possible points this weekend against Victoria.

Sunday afternoon the Victoria Royals earned a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver G-Men in the third game of a three-in-three weekend.

Brandon Cutler led the Royals with a goal and two assists, while goaltender Adam Evanoff stopped 33 of Vancouver’s 34 shots en route to a first-star performance.

Tristen Nielsen had the Giants lone goal to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.

The G-Men’s next game comes Wednesday. They’re taking it on the road for a showdown with the Kamloops Blazers.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

VAN – At 6:54 of the opening period, Milos Roman (24) knocked home a Tristen Nielsen rebound from in close. Justin Sourdif added the second assist on the opening goal.

VIC – Late in the period, Victoria tied it when Keanu Derungs wired home a Brandon Cutler feed on a power play. Derungs’ goal was his 15th, and was also assisted by Matthew Smith.

Shots: 14-9 Vancouver

2nd Period:

VIC – 13 seconds into the second, Gary Haden (24) snuck into the slot and one-timed a feed from Phillip Schultz by Trent Miner to give the Royals a 2-1 lead.

Shots: 9 – 7 Vancouver

3rd Period:

VIC – Brandon Cutler (17) extended the Royals lead to 3-1 on a redirect off a Gary Haden pass. The goal came 26 seconds into the period.

VIC – Brayden Tracey (20) iced the game for Victoria with an empty net goal at 17:35, clinching the 31st victory of the season for Victoria.

Shots: 11 – 7 Vancouver

BY THE NUMBERS

Final score: Victoria 4 – Vancouver 1

Final shots: 34-23 Vancouver

Trent Miner: 19/22 saves for Vancouver (14-9-2-1)

Adam Evanoff: 33/34 saves for Victoria (12-24-4-1)

Vancouver power play: 0/2

Victoria power play: 1/3

The Giants (32-22-3-2) finished the season with a 6-4 record against Victoria (31-23-5-2). The Giants were 3-2 against them on the road, and 3-2 against them at home.

Tristen Nielsen reached the 30 goal mark for the first time in his WHL career. He becomes the first Giant, since Ty Ronning (2017-18), to surpass the 30-goal mark in a season.

The Vancouver Giants head into the week ranked second in the B.C. division.

The Giants and Royals both have 69 points in the standings, but since the Giants have played two fewer games, they sit second.

The G-Men are now 17-8-3-2 against the B.C. division.

