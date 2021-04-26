Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers Sunday night, April 25 in Kamloops. (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press media)

Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers Sunday night, April 25 in Kamloops. (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press media)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 2-0 decision to Kamloops

Combination of travelling late and too many penalties cited by coach of Langley-based team

Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers Sunday night, April 25 in Kamloops.

Daylon Kuefler and Connor Zary supplied the goals for Kamloops while Josh Pillar added two assists.

Dylan Garand turned aside all 18 Giants shots fired his way for the shutout while Trent Miner put forth a made 28 saves on 30 shots faced.

Giants penalty killers were busy, killing all seven of their shorthanded opportunities.

Giants associate coach Keith McCambridge said the team was in it till the end, but fatigue from traveling late and multiple penalties proved to be too much to overcome, against a team with “fresh legs.”

“We got in at one in the morning,” McCambridge noted.

“You could tell the guys were running out of gas.”

While the team was effective on the power play every time, it still meant fewer players on the ice and fewer opportunities, he added.

“When you’re having to kill that many penalties, its a recipe for disaster.”

McCambridge said adjustments will be made.

“We’ve got to find ways to create more offence,” he commented.

“Not just three to four minutes at a time but for sustained periods.”

After a scoreless first period, Kamloops finally put a puck past Trent Miner at 11:36 of the second when Daylon Keufler was able to stuff a puck across the line off a scrum in close to the Giants goal.

Sean Strange and Josh Pillar both assisted on Kuefler’s second goal of the season.

That ended Miner’s shutout streak against the Blazers at 151 minutes and 36 seconds.

His streak began back on April 5th.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Kelowna ends Vancouver Giants winning streak

In the third, Connor Zary extended the Kamloops lead to 2-0 when he poked in a rebound at 10:28. Josh Pillar assisted on the play, as did Montana Onyebuchi.

For Zary, it was his sixth goal of the season.

It was the first time the Giants have been shutout so far this season and just the fourth time in a span of 14 games that the Langley-based team has been outshot by an opponent.

As well, Justin Sourdif had his nine-game point streak snapped. He finished his streak with five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

Miner was named a star of the game.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants climb to top with 11 games remaining

Giants now sit four points back of Kamloops in the B.C. Division standings.

They have a rematch with Kamloops Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers Sunday night, April 25 in Kamloops. (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press media)

Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers Sunday night, April 25 in Kamloops. (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press media)

Previous story
Hammond elementary has COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows resident Amy Wiegand takes daily walks between Harris Road and 203rd Street, and captures many pictures of nature. During a recent staycation, she documented the arrival of spring and a variety of trees and flowers blossoming in the region. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spring has arrived with vibrant colour

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Art artist rendering of the new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall.
Work to begin on new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall

Mayor and fire chief hold groundbreaking ceremony

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Hammond elementary has COVID-19 exposure

Latest of seven schools in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district listed with exposure events

RCMP are in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows Monday morning (April 26, 2021) as they investigate an overnight shooting that targeted the wrong home. (Neil Corbett/The News)
UPDATE: Wrong home targeted in Pitt Meadows shooting

Mounties received a call around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, April 26

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: In midst of pandemic, let’s learn from mining village of Eyam

As history shows, travel bans and other safety precautions can save lives

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse believed 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Most Read