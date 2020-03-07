VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-4 decision in Prince George

Friday night (March 6) in Prince George, the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-4 decision to the Prince George Cougars (Brett Cullen/special to Langley Advance Times)

Friday night in Prince George, the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-4 decision to the Prince George Cougars.

Josh Maser scored three times for Prince George while Tyler Preziuso responded with two goals for Vancouver.

G-Men outshot the Cougars by a 42-20 margin, and each team scored twice on the power play.

In the first period, at the 1:30 mark, the Cougars opened the scoring off a two-on-one rush. Jonny Hooker (14) finished off an Ilijah Colina pass to put Prince George up 1-0.

Back came the Giants at 15:56. Michal Kvasnica pounced on a Holden Katzalay rebound and tucked home his ninth goal of the season to tie the game 1-1.

Bowen Byram put the Giants ahead 2-1 in the second period with a shot from the left-wing circle on the power play. Tristen Nielsen and Milos Roman both assisted.

Josh Maser answered with a power play marker for Prince George off a Cole Moberg rebound.

READ MORE: Giants defenceman Bowen Byram named player of the month

Tyler Preziuso responded one minute and 18 seconds later with his 25th, lifting the Giants to a 3-2 lead. Preziuso stole the puck from a Cougars defenceman and roofed a shot home from in close.

Majid Kaddoura moved the Cougars back even off the rush at 18:11. His backhand shot appeared to deflect off a body in front of the Giants goal and in. Kaddoura’s fifth goal was set up by Taylor Gauthier.

In the third, Josh Maser put Prince George ahead 4-3 56 seconds into the final period when he knocked home a Jack Sander rebound.

Tyler Preziuso responded with a power play goal at 13:53 for the Giants to push the score to 4-4. Preziuso’s second of the game was assisted by Bowen Byram and Eric Florchuk.

Just 49 seconds later, the Cougars nabbed the game’s final goal. Josh Maser completed his hat-trick at 14:42 off a Cole Moberg rebound. Maser’s goal came on a power play.

Final Score: Prince George 5 – Vancouver 4

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants head coach records 200th win with victory in Kelowna

Giants are now 4-2-1-0 this season against Prince George and are 2-1 against them on the road.

Friday marked the 11th time since the trade deadline that the Giants have scored more two-or-more power play goals in a game.

Thanks to his two-goal game, Tyler Preziuso has now set a new career high for points in a season with 51.

Bowen Byram has now recorded 10 multi-point games since February 4th.

Giants remain tied with Victoria in the B.C. Division standings with 69 points. Each team has seven games remaining.

Giants and Cougars will meet again Saturday night (March 8) at 7 p.m. in Prince George.

