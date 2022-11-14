VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop game to Prince George Cougars

Samuel Honzek scored his 12th of the season for the Giants against Prince George Cougars on Sunday, Nov. 13. Prince George won 6-4. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times) Giants forward Ty Halaburda opened the scoring on Sunday, Nov 14 against the Cougars in Prince George when he redirected a Mazden Leslie pass. Cougars won 6-4. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times) Giants forward Kyren Gronick and Cougars defender Viliam Kmec chased the puck during Sunday’s (Nov. 13) in Prince George. Cougars won, 6-4. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants opened the scoring but a six-goal outburst in the first and second period was too much for Vancouver to overcome as they finished a weekend series at the CN Centre in Prince George on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a loss.

Their appearance was the last stop of an eight-game road trip for the G-Men.

Giants forward Ty Halaburda opened the scoring as he redirected a Mazden Leslie pass through Tyler Brennan’s legs just 1:17 into the game.

Right after that, Brenden Pentecost sniped home his first Western Hockey League goal to double the Giants lead just under three minutes later.

Carter MacAdams answered for the Cougars 22 seconds later.

Then, at 10:45 of the first, Riley Heidt buried his first goal of the game to tie it for the Cougars.

Cole Dubinsky brought the Cougars ahead 3-2 off a scramble in front of Jesper Vikman with 8:51 remaining in the period.

Noah Boyko added to the Cougar lead five minutes later following a goaltending change for Vancouver, with Brett Mirwald subbing in for Jesper Vikman.

Giants player Julian Cull took possession of the puck during Sunday's (Nov. 13) game against the Cougars in Prince George. Cougars won, 6-4.

Then, with just 24 seconds left in the opening frame, Heidt scored his second of the night, this one on a power play.

Heidt completed his hat trick early in the second period with 2:59. The goal was challenged for offside but was upheld.

In the third, Giants Samuel Honzek scored his 12th of the season on a top-corner shot off a face-off 7:32 into the third.

Zack Ostapchuk brought Vancouver back within two with 2:13 to go, but Prince George shut the door the rest of the way.

Final Score: Prince George 6, Vancouver 4.

Next up, Giants will host the Kamloops Blazers on White Spot Legends Weekend on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.