Defenceman Damian Palmieri tangled up a Silvertips player while Colton Roberts pursued the puck Saturday, Feb. 25 at Langley Events Centre. Silvertips won 3-1. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in final seconds to Everett Silvertips

Netminder Brett Mirwald kept it close

Everett Silvertips outshot Vancouver Giants 39 to 23 Saturday night, Feb. 26, at the Langley Events Centre I(LEC) , but netminder Brett Mirwald kept them in the game.

After a scoreless first period, each team netted one in the second, and Everett finished the game with a pair of goals in the final minutes, before 4,030 at the LEC.

Silvertips’ Caden Zaplitny opened the scoring with a goal deflection at 6:38 into the second period.

Giants captain Ty Thorpe responded with a shot from a sharp angle that got past Silvertips goalie Tyler Palmer 4:28 later. Dylan Anderson, and Skyler Bruce, had the assist.

Giants forward Kyle Bochek in action against the Everett Silvertips Saturday, Feb. 25 at Langley Events Centre. Silvertips won 3-1. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

As the third period was winding down, Jesse Heslop broke the tie on an odd-man rush to put Everett ahead 2-1 with 2:07 left to play.

Aidan Sutter added an empty netter for Everett from his own zone with less than a second remaining.

Colton Langkow and Ty Thorpe in front of the Everett net Saturday, Feb. 25 at Langley Events Centre. Silvertips won 3-1. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

With the win, Silvertips clinched their 18th playoff berth in franchise history, continuing their streak of never missing the Western Hockey League’s postseason.

Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck thought the team competed “pretty hard, it was a good defensive game [but] we couldn’t stick with it for a full 60.”

Mirwald, who stopped 36 of 38 shots for Vancouver, was named first star of the game.

Giants have a busy week ahead, with four games in five days, beginning with a two-game road trip to Prince George that starts on Tuesday, Feb. 28, followed by a home-and-home match against Victoria, beginning at at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. before they head to Victoria.

Langley

