VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in fourth game against Kelowna

Vancouver Giants forward Ty Halaburda fought for the puck as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

After back-to-back losses at the hands of the Vancouver Giants, Kelowna Rockets wound up a four-game series against the G-Men by extracting a measure of revenge on Saturday night, Jan. 28 with a lopsided win at Prospera Place to end their run with each team recording two victories and two losses.

As the Rockets first power play of the game came to an end, Caden Price made a pass across the crease to an waiting Marcus Pacheco to score at 5:15 of the first and give Kelowna the lead.

Then, overage defender Dylan Anderson replied for the Giants, tying the game with a point shot on a power play 6:03 later, with Brenden Pentecost, and Skyler Bruce assisting.

It would be Vancouver’s only goal of the night.

Skyler Bruce assisted on the lone Vancouver goal as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In the second period, Rockets overage forward Carson Golder chased down the puck behind the Giants net and fed it out front to Gabriel Szturc, who scored what would prove to be the game winner.

Golder went on to score three goals in the third for the Rockets, completing the hat trick into the Giants empty net at 17:33.

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Kelowna 5.

Jesper Vikman stopped 27 of 31 shots as the G-Men fell to the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Saturday night, Jan. 28. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 32-30, with Jesper Vikman making 27 of 31 saves for Vancouver while Jari Kykkanen stopped 29 of 30 shots for Kelowna.

Giants are currently ranked seventh of 10 in teams in the WHL Western conference, while Kelowna is eighth.

Overall, Vancouver is 17th of 22 in the league.

G-Men are back on home ice at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against the 18th-ranked Prince Albert Raiders.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL