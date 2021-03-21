VIDEO: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Eight rookies on the list released by Langley-based WHL team

Recently returned goaltender Trent Miner has been named to the roster of the Vancouver Giants for the WHL ‘hub’ series that gets underway on Friday, March 26 (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Eight rookies are among the 24 players on the Vancouver Giants roster as the Langley-based WHL team prepares to resume play under a “hub” city agreement with provincial health authorities.

Giants were last B.C. WHL team to have released their roster for the 2020-21 season.to do so.

Are you ready to meet the 2020-21 Vancouver Giants? 2020-21 Roster 🏒: https://t.co/bgqlL77nKc

How They Were Built 🏗️: https://t.co/s1s2QKi2nE

More Details 📎: https://t.co/wggxrnLbA3 pic.twitter.com/Ty7jFGyohm — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 19, 2021

Among the fresh faces playing for the Giants is 2005-born Mazden Leslie, who was the 10th overall 2020 WHL Draft pick.

Leslie is one of eight rookies, including two 2002-born rookies, three 2003-born, and two-2004 born players.

More experienced players include forwards Tristen Neilsen and Eric Florchuk, along with defenseman Alex Kannok-Leipert, who are the team’s three designated overage players.

Earlier in March, Goaltender Trent Miner returned to the Vancouver Giants from Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL Colorado Avalanche, who released him from his amateur tryout agreement.

READ ALSO: Trent Miner returns to play goal for Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants will begin their 20th season in the WHL on Friday, March 26 against the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m. in Kamloops.

FINALLY SOME ICE 😍 pic.twitter.com/61eP7DvNRU — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 18, 2021

Under the terms of the league agreement with the provincial health officer, that limits play to a pair of hub cities as a COVID-19 precaution, the Giants will play 18 games in Kamloops and six in Kelowna.

READ ALSO: Giants return to competition on Friday, March 26

Vancouver Giants, Kamloops Blazers, and Prince George Cougars will be based in Kamloops, while the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals will be based in Kelowna.

Players and staff from B.C. Division clubs began self-quarantining on Saturday, March 6.

Here is the complete list:

Goaltenders (two): Trent Miner and Drew Sim.

Defencemen (eight): Alex Kannok Leipert, Connor Horning, Tanner Brown, Jacob Gendron, Marko Stacha, Nicco Camazzola, Brenden Pentecost and Mazden Leslie.

Forwards (14): Eric Florchuk, Tristen Nielsen, Bryce Bader, Adam Hall, Dallon Wilton, Kadyn Chabot, Kaden Kohle, Krz Plummer, Cole Shepard, Justin Sourdif, Justin Lies, Zack Ostapchuk, Julian Cull and Colton Langkow.