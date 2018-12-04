Longtime CFL coach and general manager Wally Buono is set to be honoured today by the City of Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Wally Buono Day’ proclaimed in City of Vancouver

Recently retired BC Lions coach/general manager honoured for CFL career

His coaching career may now be over, but the accolades continue for longtime Canadian Football League coach Wally Buono.

This morning, the Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart will officially proclaim today ‘Wally Buono’ day in City of Vancouver.

Buono is a longtime South Surrey resident who served as coach and/or general manager of the BC Lions from 2003 until his retirement at the end of the this season, which ended last month with a playoff loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Buono, 68, ends his career with five Grey Cup victories and four coach-of-the-year awards. He was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2014.

Today’s proclamation ceremony begins at 9 a.m.


