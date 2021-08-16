The WHL is the second CHL league to mandate vaccines (FILE/WHL)

WHL announces vaccine mandate for players and staff this 2021/22 season

All WHL players and personnel are required to be vaccinated for the upcoming season

The WHL Monday (Aug. 16) announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all games in the 2021/22 season.

“Effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine,” stated the WHL in a release.

The league is following the OHL’s footsteps, which announced a vaccine mandate in July.

In addition to players, all WHL personnel who come in direct contact with players must be vaccinated.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robinson stressed the importance of players and staff being fully vaccinated in order to ensure a full season with travel across the border.

The WHL has recommended to its clubs that players reside in billet households where all individuals are fully vaccinated.

Black Press has reached out to the WHL to inquire whether fans will need to be fully vaccinated and are awaiting comment.

The 2021/22 regular season starts Oct. 1.

READ MORE: UBC president voices support for mandatory indoor masking, vaccination

READ MORE: Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19vaccinesWHL

Previous story
McCambridge returns as Vancouver Giants associate coach

Just Posted

CubicFarms director of grow Sana Talebi, shows Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services a variety of lettuce grown with their patented system. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Pitt Meadows company aims to revolutionize global agriculture industry

Steve Ranta is running again as an independent in the upcoming federal election. He announced his candidacy on Saturday, ahead of the election call on Sunday. (Special to The News)
FEDERAL ELECTION: Ranta running as independent again

The discovery of a body drew a large police presence in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 15, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Woman’s body discovered in Pitt Meadows field Sunday

The emergency services on location, clearing up the scene and debris. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge cleared after collision