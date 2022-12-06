Mark your calendar: CP Holiday Train heads west to Alberta and B.C.

Following stops in Central Alberta Dec. 7 to 13, the CP Holiday Train crosses into British Columbia, on its way to the year’s final show in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18. Canadian Pacific photo

Following virtual concerts for the last two years, the CP Holiday Train is headed west, arriving in Alberta Dec. 7 before crossing into British Columbia Dec. 14.

During the cross-country tour, the decorated trains will stop in communities along the way, entertaining audiences and raising money, food and awareness for local food banks.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” says Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

The 2022 Canadian tour made its first stops Nov. 24 in Lac-Megantic, Sherbrooke and Farnham, Que. and will feature 168 live shows in all. Following stops in Central Alberta Dec. 7 to 13, the CP Holiday Train crosses into British Columbia, on its way to the year’s final show in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18. Entertaining on Canadian legs of the tour are Tenille Townes and Aysanabee in Alberta and Mackenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas in British Columbia.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend, with attendees asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able. All donations will stay with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

All of the British Columbia shows feature performances by MacKenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas.

Dec. 14: Golden – Across from 7-11 store, 10th Ave., arrival at 2 p.m., with performances from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 14: Revelstoke – Victoria Road, adjacent to CP parking lot, with arrival at 6 p.m. and performances from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 15: Sicamous – NW corner of Hwy. 1 at Silver Sand Road intersection, east of the draw bridge, with arrival at 5:10 p.m. and performances from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 15: Canoe – 50th St. railway crossing, with arrival at 6:30 p.m. and performances from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 15: Salmon Arm – Lordco gravel parking lot, 51 Lake Shore Drive N.E., with arrival at 7:45 p.m. and performances from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 15: Notch Hill – across from Notch Hill Hall, 1639 Notch Hill Rd. with arrival at 9:10 p.m. and performances from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Dec. 16: Chase – North side of Shuswap Avenue, across from Chase RCMP building, with arrival at 2:35 p.m. and performances from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 16: Kamloops – North Side of Sandman Centre Parking Lot on Lorne Street, with arrival at 4:45 p.m. and performances from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: Savona – Savona access road and Park Lane, with arrival at 7 p.m. and performances from 7:05 to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: Ashcroft – CP Station on Railway Avenue, with arrival at 8:35 p.m. and performances from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 17: Lytton – CP TMS Building on Station Road, with arrival at 11:15 a.m. and performances from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.

Dec. 17: Agassiz – Across from Agra Centre on Pioneer Avenue, West of Highway 9, with arrival at 5:30 p.m. and performances from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 17: Maple Ridge (Haney) – Across from Billy Miner pub, 22355 River Rd., with arrival at 7:50 p.m. and performances from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Pitt Meadows – Railway crossing at corner of Harris and Advent roads, with arrival at 8:55 p.m. and performances from 9:05 to 9:35 p.m.

Dec. 18: Port Moody – 300 Ioco Rd. behind Arena & Recreation Centre, with arrival at 4:45 p.m. and performances from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Port Coquitlam – Kingsway Avenue between Mary Hill Road and Wilson Avenue, with arrival at 6:15 p.m. and performances from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Find the full schedule at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

