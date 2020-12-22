There are dozens of great hikes in the Lower Mainland, including a day trip to Barrier Lake. Keep going for an even more beautiful view at Garibaldi Lake. (Photo: Amy Attas)

There are dozens of great hikes in the Lower Mainland, including a day trip to Barrier Lake. Keep going for an even more beautiful view at Garibaldi Lake. (Photo: Amy Attas)

Great Hikes Around the Lower Mainland

5 unforgettable trails to try, all just a short drive from Vancouver

BC’s Lower Mainland is a hiker’s paradise! With hundreds of trails within an hour or two of downtown Vancouver, you’re bound to find a new favourite spot to take in the view, soak up the surroundings and probably break a sweat.

There are lots of great hikes around the Lower Mainland for trekkers of all ages and abilities, but these are five of our favourites.

5 fantastic Lower Mainland hikes

Make a base camp at Garibaldi Lake, then take day trips to Black Tusk or Panorama Ridge. (Photo: Amy Attas)

1. Garibaldi Lake

  • Where: Sea-to-Sky, between Squamish and Whistler
  • What: Forested climb to a surreal turquoise lake
  • Know before you go: It’s possible to climb up to the lake and back to your car in a day, but a multi-day trip gives you more time to explore! Garibaldi Lake is equipped with cooking shelters, sinks and picnic tables, making it a great base camp for trips to Black Tusk or Panorama Ridge.
Pitt Lake is an accessible hike for the whole family, and a great place to spot wildlife! (Photo: Liz Boulton)

2. Pitt Lake Wildlife Loop

  • Where: Pitt Lake, north of Maple Ridge
  • What: Flat trails and excellent wildlife viewing
  • Know before you go: As you walk the narrow dikes between waterways, keep your eyes peeled for great blue herons, eagles and other birds, plus beavers, deer and maybe even bears! The trails are great for all ages and abilities, and you can climb the wooden viewing platform for a new perspective. As of May, 2020 Grant Narrows Boat Launch is closed so boating on Pitt Lake is more difficult, but hiking is still great.
You’ll need a vehicle with 4x4 to make it to the Mt. Cheam trailhead, but the hike is certainly worth it! (Photo: Ashley Kazakoff)

3. Chipmunk Creak (Cheam Peak + Lady Peak)

  • Where: Southeast of Chilliwack
  • What: Spectacular views of the Fraser Valley
  • Know before you go: The drive to the trailhead is more difficult than the hike — do not attempt to drive on the decommissioned logging road without a 4×4 vehicle with high clearance. It’s cold and windy at the summit, even in summer, but the 360-degree views are spectacular!

VIDEO: Cavorting T-rexes run amok on Mt. Cheam

WATCH: Take in the spectacular Mt. Cheam views… without the hike!

Photo of Girl at Baden Powell Trail near Quarry Rock at North Vancouver, BC, Canada

4. Baden Powell Trail

  • Where: Vancouver’s North Shore, from Horseshoe Bay to Deep Cove
  • What: A forested 48-kilometre trail, with many access points for shorter hikes
  • Know before you go: Named for the founder of the Scouts, this trail includes many points of interest for popular day hikes; try the Lynn Canyon suspension bridge, the Quarry Rock lookout or the views of Vancouver from Eagle Bluff.

5. Diez Vistas

  • Where: North of Port Moody
  • What: Diez Vistas means ‘Ten Viewpoints,’ giving you great views up Indian Arm and down to Burnaby, Deep Cove and Vancouver on a clear day.
  • Know before you go: Expect to climb for over an hour before reaching the first viewpoint; the other nine are easier to reach along the ridge.

***

Please note that current Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

