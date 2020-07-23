West Coast Wild Encounters

Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife

  • Jul. 23, 2020 12:29 p.m.
  • Travel

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

$1 million upgrade for paddling club going ahead

Club’s new dock and boathouse faces council’s final approval

New Haney park will honour pioneer family

Beckett Park, once Anita Place, will be completed at the end of this month

Investigation into Maple Ridge police shooting taking too long says family’s lawyer

IIO will complete it’s work soon says director

Ridge Meadows Hospital gets funding for virtual volunteers

Maple Ridge Community Foundation and federal funds help hospital volunteers access iPads

Ground finally broken at former site of Northumberland Courts in Maple Ridge

After a nine year wait, construction of 82 condos on Fraser Street set to begin

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Photos of ‘emaciated’ senior moose at Greater Vancouver Zoo spark call to SPCA

Langley resident Shannon Marcoux was the first to speak out about the animal’s visible condition

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Fraser Valley blueberry growers struggle with ‘tremendous’ labour shortages, bad weather

BC Blueberry Council calls for federal government to remove the $1,000-limit cap on CERB program

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Most Read