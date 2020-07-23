West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Club’s new dock and boathouse faces council’s final approval
Beckett Park, once Anita Place, will be completed at the end of this month
IIO will complete it’s work soon says director
Maple Ridge Community Foundation and federal funds help hospital volunteers access iPads
After a nine year wait, construction of 82 condos on Fraser Street set to begin
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
Langley resident Shannon Marcoux was the first to speak out about the animal’s visible condition
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
BC Blueberry Council calls for federal government to remove the $1,000-limit cap on CERB program
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Summer Happenings runs until the September 12
After a nine year wait, construction of 82 condos on Fraser Street set to begin
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry
Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him
Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says