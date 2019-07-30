Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, is the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

16-year-old Fortnite world champ, from Pennsylvania, wins $3M

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million

All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Giersdorf says “words can’t explain it.” He goes by the name “Bugha” when competing.

READ MORE: B.C. Fortnite gamer donates $164,000 in winnings to SPCA

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals, which was narrowed down to 100 contestants from 30 countries.

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They’ll split the $3 million prize.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: India kicks off 2019 Celebration of Light with a bang in Vancouver

Just Posted

Park is open, but Whonnock Lake beach still closed

Popular Maple Ridge lake still has high E. coli levels

Ridge wins big at Junior National Ball Hockey Tournament

Team B.C. won two golds, one silver and four bronze

VIDEO: Rainbow flags put pride into Memorial Peace Park

More than 200 people took in Pride in the Park in Maple Ridge

Safeway store soon to become FreshCo

Development permit sought at Maple Ridge council

Sponsoring Summer Games an investment in Maple Ridge

A lot of equipment is purchased for the Games.

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr last seen July 17

RCMP probe Richmond drive-by shooting after car found torched in Vancouver

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read