5 to start your day

Boxing Day madness, snow hits the Lower Mainland and more

1. Boxing Day madness hits B.C.

Just a day after all the Christmas presents are opened and Santa has returned to the North, shoppers are getting ready to brave the malls and stores across the country to find the deals of the year. See more >

2. Fire crews called out to Clayton Heights laundromat

Surrey Fire reportedly attended a fire at a commercial strip mall in Clayton Heights around 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26). See more >

3. Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Lower Mainland residents should brace themselves for up to 20 centimetres of snow over the next few days, according to Environment Canada. See more >

4. Fraser Valley squad spreading its wings, heading to prestigious Calgary hockey tournament

This marks the 40th year of the tournament with 33 teams hitting the ice in both the male and female divisions. See more >

5. Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

The holidays just got a little sweeter for a few lucky British Columbians following the most recent Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How much do you really know about Christmas?
Next story
Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Just Posted

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

Planned for Jan. 3, when he would have turned 20.

Jr. B Flames drop second straight to league-leading Delta

Ridge outshoots Ice Hawks 42-32 overall.

Maple Ridge homes are worth more this year

But property tax increases, on average, still will be under four per cent

Snow warning for Lower Mainland

Between five and 10 centimetres expected next 24 hours.

Most read stories of 2017 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News website had more than three million page views in 2017.

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

5 to start your day

Boxing Day madness, snow hits the Lower Mainland and more

Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Province says it’s prepared to keep region’s bridges clear

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Newfoundland hit by winter storm

Winter storm blasts Newfoundland for more than three days now

Big pharma snub, lack of placebo to blame for lack of medical pot research: experts

Despite a growing number of Canadians turning to medical cannabis

Most Read