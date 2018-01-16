5 to start your day

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer. (Vancouver Police)

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

1. ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

The 15-year-old was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting while driving home with his family. See more >

2. Union files human rights complaint over Chilliwack school trustee’s LGBTQ comments

The union said his attitudes, expressed online, in board meetings and in spoken public forums, created “an unsafe work environment for CUPE members and other Board employee.” See more >

3. Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20 of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bonin’s death. See more >

4. Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads

A commission tasked with figuring out how mobility pricing should work in Metro Vancouver released its first report on Tuesday, outlining two possibilities: “congestion point” charges or distance-based charges. See more >

5. 152 Street overpass repairs to start

The overpass was hit by a truck late last year. See more >

Just Posted

Local actors represent in The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks is currently on stage at The Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam

Letter: ‘Bringing common sense to left-wing ridiculousness’

Mr. Fletcher is absolutely correct in his latest column about the anti-plastic bag zealots.

Time to sign your name if you don’t like Maple Ridge rec plans

Counter-petition process now underway

Union files human rights complaint over Chilliwack school trustee’s LGBTQ comments

Board and trustee Barry Neufeld facing $50,000 tribunal charge over alleged ‘unsafe work environment’

Rally in Maple Ridge against supportive housing and shelter

Two gatherings on weekend, and another in the works

Music of ‘The Big O’ live on stage in Maple Ridge

Tribute band The Lonely will be performing Roy Orbison’s hits of the early 60’s

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads

Mobility pricing commission identifies two options in report

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

‘I shouldn’t have to have a husband:’ Winnipeg woman criticizes men-only club

Jodi Moskal discovered the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club continues to ban women as members, as it has done since opening in 1909.

