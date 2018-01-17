5 to start your day

BC Liberals staffer in court for ethnic vote scandal, friends mourn boy killed in Vancouver and more

1. Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

The woman arrested for randomly stabbing a senior man Monday at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford previously served a six-year prison term for stabbing and killing a woman during a 2001 house party. See more >

2. Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Crown prosecutor David Butcher said, citing internal emails, where a community liaison worked reported an “ethnic group in the Persian community” whose president was a suspected NDP supporter. The response? “These are the people we will stay away from.” See more >

3. Friends mourn innocent boy, 15, killed in Vancouver shooting

Premier John Horgan says the investigation will not end until the suspect is caught, just days after a 15-year-old boy was killed in what police are calling a targeted shooting gone wrong. See more >

4. Police suffer fractured leg, sprained fingers after violent Vancouver confrontation

A man is facing a slew of assault charges following a violent confrontation in Downtown Vancouver early Monday morning that sent to police officers to hospital. See more >

5. SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack’s school board has now firmly stated its support for SOGI 123 teaching materials, following months of controversy started by Barry Neufeld. See more >

Just Posted

New wheelchairs for Ridge Meadows Hospital

Ten new wheelchairs were paid for by the Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary

NEWS VIEWS: Levied

We need our roads. We need more transportation infrastructure and transit.

Trial begins for man charged with 2010 murder of Mandy Johnson

Langley single mom was fatally shot while in vehicle in Abbotsford

RCMP looking for volunteers

Deadline for applications is Feb. 12

Pitt Meadows mayor gets new role with TransLink

John Becker appointed to TransLink mayors’ council finance committee

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

VIDEO: Nurse’s experience treating Rohingya refugees heart-wrenching

Kalisse Barwich spent three weeks working inside 24-bed Rohingya care unit in Bangladesh

Packed house gives Giants extra boost

Largest crowd at Langley Events Centre since opening night last season

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

