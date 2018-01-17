5 to start your day

BC Liberals staffer in court for ethnic vote scandal, friends mourn boy killed in Vancouver and more

1. Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

The woman arrested for randomly stabbing a senior man Monday at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford previously served a six-year prison term for stabbing and killing a woman during a 2001 house party.

2. Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Crown prosecutor David Butcher said, citing internal emails, where a community liaison worked reported an "ethnic group in the Persian community" whose president was a suspected NDP supporter. The response? "These are the people we will stay away from."

Bonney sent multiple emails to contractors telling them they were not to reveal this application help to anyone: "Remember, you still don’t know me :)" read one email. Butcher says that this is another sign that Bonney knew he was doing something wrong. @BlackPressMedia #bcpoli https://t.co/jN1JhbsUul — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 17, 2018

3. Friends mourn innocent boy, 15, killed in Vancouver shooting

Premier John Horgan says the investigation will not end until the suspect is caught, just days after a 15-year-old boy was killed in what police are calling a targeted shooting gone wrong.

A makeshift memorial of flowers marks the spot where a 15-year-old boy was the innocent victim of a gang-related shooting at Ontario St. and East Broadway on Saturday night. @BlackPressMedia STORY: https://t.co/9grqbKDy7c pic.twitter.com/O6vfplqCx6 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 17, 2018

4. Police suffer fractured leg, sprained fingers after violent Vancouver confrontation

A man is facing a slew of assault charges following a violent confrontation in Downtown Vancouver early Monday morning that sent to police officers to hospital.

A man has been arrested after two VPD officers were injured during a violent confrontation early Monday morning in downtown Vancouver. One of the officers is still recovering in hospital. https://t.co/5GTz4JYEDK #VPD pic.twitter.com/L5xSus1SaI — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) January 17, 2018

5. SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack's school board has now firmly stated its support for SOGI 123 teaching materials, following months of controversy started by Barry Neufeld.

The chant of the night is “hey hey ho go Barry Neufeld’s got to go” #chilliwack — Jessica Peters (@CHWKcommunity) January 17, 2018

