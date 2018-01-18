5 to start your day

Body found in Delta considered ‘suspicious,’ an emaciated dog gets a new chance at life and more

1. Delta police recover body near Ladner Harbour Park

The Delta Forensic Identification Section is also on scene, but has yet to determine the identity of the deceased. The death is being treated as suspicious. See more >

2. Emaciated dog brought to Surrey shelter now healthy and up for adoption

Remember Eclipse? He’s a brand new dog now. See more >

3. Township of Langley ranked No 1 ‘least tempting’ for millennials to live

Millennials are not living in the Township of Langley and they don’t want to, according to Point2Homes.com. See more >

4. Facing reality of death, Surrey man learns real meaning of life

The former journalist was rounding up all his photos – thousands of them – putting them all in one place so his wife and children will have them when he is gone. See more >

5. B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters. See more >