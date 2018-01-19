5 to start your day

Smoking ban on BC Ferries starts Monday, IHIT uses new strategy in murder investigation and more

1. Police release footage, launch website in Shen murder investigation

Police have made no arrests, but have new footage detailing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen’s last known whereabouts. See more >

Here is the last footage ever taken of Marrisa Shen from the Tim Hortons near her house 7:37-7:38 p.m. on July 18. Her body was found in Central Park, in Burnaby, the next day. pic.twitter.com/tPEMlIzqqk — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 18, 2018

2. Police investigating after body found in East Vancouver

Vancouver PD are releasing litle details on the case, but say the body was found in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. See more >

3. Smokers take note: BC Ferries go smoke-free Monday

The change was originally announced in August 2017. See more >

4. WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

The airline argues the judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action at the end of last year. See more >

5. Abbotsford cops pay respects at funeral for slain U.S. officer

Three Abbotsford Police Department (APD) cops travelled to Pierce County in Washington State to pay their respects to Daniel McCartney, a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on Jan. 8. See more >