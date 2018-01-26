5 to start your day

IHIT probes ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey, Maple Ridge dog gets caught in animal trap and more

1. Homicide team called in after two found dead in Surrey house fire

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke rising out of an up-scale home. The deaths have been deemed suspicious. See more >

2. Chilliwack restaurant caught in trademark debacle with Browns Socialhouse

The owners of Wellington Social House have been ordered through a cease and desist to change the name of their family business, due to trademark infringement, the franchise claims. See more >

3. WATCH: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

The snow on B.C. mountains have been a treat for skiiers and snowboarders – but footage shows just how quickly fun can turn into a near-tragic experience. See more >

4. Langley truck driver on the mend after getting caught in a rockslide

Matt Ruscheinski’s been stuck behind mudslides and avalanches – but never in the middle of falling boulders. See more >

5. Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

“She was caught in this trap and totally immobilized, limp, dead on the floor, it looked like,” the owner said. See more >

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

‘Anti-poor, anti-homeless agenda in Maple Ridge’

Some in Maple Ridge will oppose any shelter location: Drury

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

Teammates saved hockey player’s life

Rob Macdonald suffered heart attack at Pitt arena, opposing player, teammates came to his rescue.

UPDATE: Rats in Maple Ridge camp add to homeless woes

After dark, they swarm around, say residents

Mayors’ Council reaffirms commitment to transportation plan, including Surrey LRT

Metro Vancouver mayors call on province to confirm its 40 per cent funding share ‘as soon as possible’

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Vancouver based Hollow Twin records new EP in Maple Ridge

CD release will be at the Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver on Jan. 26

