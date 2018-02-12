5 to start your day

1. One killed in Hwy. 5 crash on Family Day weekend

Cst. Mike Halskov said that investigators had not yet determined the cause of the crash but a driver in the area told Black Press Media that a semi-truck appeared to be involved. See more >

2. South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born. See more >

3. OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

It was the best day of the games yet for Team Canada as they picked up a gold medal in the team figure skating event and Laurie Blouin became the first Team Canada athlete to pick up an Olympic medal in snowboard slopestyle. See more >

4. Aldergrove animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

The release of films featuring cute animals typically results in a spike in pet sales, which in turn, results in volunteer-run, non-profit rescues being inundated with requests to take unwanted animals once consumers discover how much work they are. See more >

5. Two injured in motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove

Two people suffered serious injuries when one vehicle slammed head-on into another, stationary, vehicle in Aldergrove shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.