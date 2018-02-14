5 to start your day

Snow blankets the Lower Mainland, mother of drunk driving victim wants mandatory sentencing and more

1. Valentine’s Day snow blankets Surrey

Residents in Surrey awoke to snow this Valentine’s Day, with some people reporting up to seven centimetres. See more >

2. Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Advocates for affordable childcare and housing are pinning their hopes on the NDP’s provincial budget next week, after hearing Tuesday’s Speech from the Throne. See more >

Govt will "give families info they need to make sure they're making the best and safest" choices for childcare, even if parents are putting their kids into unlicensed childcare. @BlackPressMedia #bcpoli — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) February 13, 2018

3. Life in prison for Chilliwack murderer Aaron Douglas

Chilliwack’s most dramatic double-murder in recent history earned some measure of closure last week with a sentence of life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 13 years for killer Aaron Douglas. See more >

4. Sign drunk driving petition, grieving mom of Surrey victim pleads

The mother of a young Surrey woman who was killed by a drunk driver says time is running out to sign an online petition asking for mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of impaired driving causing death. See more >

5. Langley politicians call on public to oppose hospice euthanasia requirement

Fraser Health’s decision to have hospices offer medically assisted dying prompted a couple hundred people to gather Saturday to discuss how to fight back. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.