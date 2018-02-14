(Surrey United/Twitter)

5 to start your day

Snow blankets the Lower Mainland, mother of drunk driving victim wants mandatory sentencing and more

1. Valentine’s Day snow blankets Surrey

Residents in Surrey awoke to snow this Valentine’s Day, with some people reporting up to seven centimetres. See more >

2. Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Advocates for affordable childcare and housing are pinning their hopes on the NDP’s provincial budget next week, after hearing Tuesday’s Speech from the Throne. See more >

3. Life in prison for Chilliwack murderer Aaron Douglas

Chilliwack’s most dramatic double-murder in recent history earned some measure of closure last week with a sentence of life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 13 years for killer Aaron Douglas. See more >

4. Sign drunk driving petition, grieving mom of Surrey victim pleads

The mother of a young Surrey woman who was killed by a drunk driver says time is running out to sign an online petition asking for mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of impaired driving causing death. See more >

5. Langley politicians call on public to oppose hospice euthanasia requirement

Fraser Health’s decision to have hospices offer medically assisted dying prompted a couple hundred people to gather Saturday to discuss how to fight back. See more >

Just Posted

Medals and more for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Two members qualify for nationals.

Garibaldi club building a robot

Competition ignites a passion for science and tech

Schools in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows open today

All school buses are on regualur routes.

Maple Ridge backyards sliding over bluff

Echoes of Haney Slide in 1880 and another.

UPDATED: Snowfall warning lifted after up to 15 centimetres of snow falls in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada had predicted up to half a foot

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Overnight snowfall may have contributed to crash on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Semi jackknifed and ended up in ditch, blocking eastbound traffic

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada moves up the curling ranks

No medals but a strong showing from Canadian athletes

Boutin threatened on social media after bronze-medal win

The short-track speedskater had to shut down all her social media accounts

A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog

The white puff ball took home the top prize

Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages

U.S. snowboarder had a flawless halfpipe run

Romance is more than fun, it’s good for you

Find out not just how to keep those Valentine’s Day fires burning, but why

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

