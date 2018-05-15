5 to start your day

NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, centre, is arrested by RCMP officers after joining protesters outside Kinder Morgan’s facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday March 23, 2018. Protesters have been gathering all week - defying a court order - to protest the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The pipeline is set to increase the capacity of oil products flowing from Alberta to the B.C. coast to 890,000 barrels from 300,000 barrels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MP pleads guilty to criminal contempt for pipeline protest, Surrey prepares for floods and more

1. Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

Burnaby South MP Kennedy Stewart has been given a $500 fine after he and Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May were charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order to stay away from the Trans Mountain work site in Burnaby. See more >

2. Surrey safeguarding against flood in Bridgeview as peak water levels rise

Flooding has forced thousands of residents out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior, and while Surrey officials aren’t sounding the alarm bell just yet, they’re bracing for the worst. See more >

City crews installing concrete blocks and a waterproof membrane last weekend, to improve the dyke protecting the Bridgeview area. (Submitted)

3. Painter electrocuted on Sunday afternoon

The painter had been working on a boom lift when it collided with live power lines. See more >

A painter was electrocuted on Sunday afternoon in central Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

4. Protesters given trespass notices to clear off Maple Ridge modular home site

B.C. Housing wants to build the temporary facility by September, with the intent of housing the people currently in the Anita Place Tent City, which has been around for more than a year, just two blocks from the modular housing location. See more >

Maple Ridge residents Alison Edgar and Jessica Flynn at a protest camp along Royal Crescent in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

5. Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye

“It’s really a crash course,” Waye said. “It’s darn sure you don’t learn everything you need to know in three days.” See more >

Bullfighters Scott Waye (left) and Brett Monea (right) distract a bull at the 2017 Cloverdale Rodeo. (Grace Kennedy photo)

VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

