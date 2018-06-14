5 to start your day

RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake, storm causes flooding and more

1. Inmate walks off worksite in Pitt Meadows, search underway

Police in Pitt Meadows and B.C. Corrections officials are still looking for a Fraser Regional Correctional Centre inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew. See more >

2. Storm causes flooding in north Surrey

The storm washed out some roads, and reportedly led to flooding in a number of garages and basements. See more >

3. RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake

Chilliwack RCMP scaled back the search Wednesday for a missing 18-year-old man at Chilliwack Lake. See more >

4. Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s, studying in Canada on a student visa, recently received a call from someone pretending to be a Chinese police officer. Then she was scammed. See more >

5. A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley

The number of collisions where semi-trailer trucks fail to clear overpasses shows the need for better training, said David Earle, the president and CEO of the Langley-based B.C. Trucking Association. See more >

Previous story
You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Just Posted

Letter: Better options for Royal Crescent

‘Cheaper to send the proposed 55 residents on an extended cruise.’

News Views: Whole now

Maple Ridge council’s salaries “increase” more than 20% in response to changes in federal tax laws.

Maple Ridge student wins provincial artwork award

Jet Robertson, 9, designed an award-winning poster about Traditional Knowledge and Medicine.

Two ferry sailings cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Mechanical issues prompted two morning cancellations

Former Maple Ridge teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

5 to start your day

RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake, storm causes flooding and more

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Most Read