A group of Jack’s friends sat around a memorial, which they built, Friday afternoon at Crescent Beach. (Aaron Hinks photo)

5 to start your day

South Surrey train victim’s friends remember his life, a crash kills one in Mission and more

1. South Surry train victim’s friends remember Jack: ‘He was a gift’

The 15-year-old boy died on Wednesday night after being struck by a train. See more >

2. 10-year-old missing Vancouver girl found

The girl was missing for nearly 24 hours. See more >

3. Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The snake went missing in the Ladner area on June 30, after somehow escaping from a farmers’ field, according to Delta police. The snake wasn’t reported missing until July 6. See more >

4. ATV rider airlifted to hospital

A medevac helicopter landed at Albion elementary and the rider was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital. See more >

5. One person is dead after a fatal accident in Mission

Mission RCMP along with ICARS are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck that occurred in the 9200 block of Sylvester Road Sunday morning. See more >

ATV rider airlifted to hospital

Incident occurred Sunday on industrial property in east Maple Ridge

Burrards fall to Shamrocks at home

Now just two points up on Victoria.

ARMS teaches the importance of bees

Residents of Willow Manor learn about bees at an information session put on by the Alouette River Management Society

Metal mayhem and punk music at festival in Maple Ridge today

The 14th annual Adstock runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park

Craft cannabis lobby comes to council

Maple Ridge growers well positioned for micro market says pot industry consultant

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design buy 2020

BC Ferries sailing cancellation continue between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Police, search and rescue respond after two-boat collision north of Vancouver

Two boats collided in Indian Arm

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

