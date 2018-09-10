Residents gathered near Croydon Drive and 20 Avenue Sunday to show outrage for an eagle nest that was cut down. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

1. Residents rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in South Surrey

“It’s absolutely astonishing that… some bonehead with a chainsaw can cut down an active eagle nest.” See more >

2. Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in Marrisa Shen homicide case

The 13-year-old was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18. See more >

3. Teachers’ union says SOGI 123 debate by Chilliwack trustee candidates is irrelevant

A grouped dubbed the “Hate Slate” is running for school board on an anti-SOGI policy. See more >

4. Hundreds of pounds of apples dumped along railway in Hope dangerous for bear population

‘A fed bear is a dead bear’ is a message often used by those who fight hard to protect wildlife and prevent bear deaths. See more >

5. New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus. See more >

Flames drop first two games of jr. B season

Including 10-1 loss in North Vancouver.

Veteran candidate back in Maple Ridge

Veteran candidate back in Maple Ridge

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

New mosque planned for east Maple Ridge

Islamic society buys piece of land on River Road

Maple Ridge author talks teen trauma in latest book

Brooke Carter launches a sports-themed book called Lucky Break.

‘Make it count, Burrards’

WLA champs trail 2-0 in Mann Cup final

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

VIDEO: Abbotsford firefighters rescue woman in clothing bin

AFRS help woman escape bin on Sunday morning

Organizers pay $63,000 for Vancouver 4-20 festival costs

City complained event had grown to include hundreds of vendors, costs as much as $100,000

Delta’s 19-year mayor Lois Jackson to run for council

Jackson joins George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate

CAREER FAIR: Existing staff play huge role in recruiting for Langley firm

Cintas is actively headhunting potential candidates to join its growing Langley operation

