5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

Residents gathered near Croydon Drive and 20 Avenue Sunday to show outrage for an eagle nest that was cut down. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

1. Residents rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in South Surrey

“It’s absolutely astonishing that… some bonehead with a chainsaw can cut down an active eagle nest.” See more >

2. Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in Marrisa Shen homicide case

The 13-year-old was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18. See more >

Here's what we know today about the death of Marrisa Shen:

No suspects, hundreds of tips, people spoken to and hours of video reviewed by @HomicideTeam investigators. We're expected to learn more in two hours. @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/TGh89UfCwU — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) September 10, 2018

3. Teachers’ union says SOGI 123 debate by Chilliwack trustee candidates is irrelevant

A grouped dubbed the “Hate Slate” is running for school board on an anti-SOGI policy. See more >

4. Hundreds of pounds of apples dumped along railway in Hope dangerous for bear population

‘A fed bear is a dead bear’ is a message often used by those who fight hard to protect wildlife and prevent bear deaths. See more >

5. New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus. See more >

