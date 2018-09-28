5 to start your day

Mounties cordoned off a section around Army & Navy in Langley City tonight after reports of a man with a gun. The man has since been taken into custody and no firearm found. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Report dives into B.C. overdose crisis, wife of Maple Ridge man killed on job speaks out and more

1. New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

In what health officials have called a concerning trend, roughly 45 per cent had visited a doctor for pain-related issues, and 80 per cent had contact with health services in the year before their death, the report said. See more >

2. Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

A few business owners at a nearby restaurant remained locked in their shop, peering through their front windows and watching as police cordoned off the neighbourhood and moved in on the nearby home. See more >

3. Maple Ridge arborist crushed by tree ran business for 30+ years

“He owned that company for 30-plus years. He’s a local icon in a lot of ways. Everybody knew Bob,” his wife said. See more >

4. New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Posters for a new R-rated business idea are making their way around Vancouver. BellaDolls, which opened this month, offers the services of six sex dolls, billing itself as the first “brothel” to do so in Western Canada. See more >

5. 30,000 comic books to be auctioned this weekend

The “private owner comic collection,” which includes titles from 1975 to 2009, is up for bid at Able Auctions’ warehouse in Newton. See more >

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

No solution yet for busy Maple Ridge bypass corner

Mayor still wants Salvation Army building gone

Date confirmed for ‘Farewell Peter’ in Maple Ridge

Set for Memorial Peace Park, Oct. 3

Maple Ridge arborist killed on golf course ran tree care business for 30-plus years

Bob Fitz-James died Tuesday on Maple Ridge Golf Course

Law society issues citation about Pitt Meadows mayor

Becker involved in lawyer complaints and discipline process

#MRvotes2018: Candidates agree, Maple Ridge needs more places to play

Plan providing new sports fields, renovated Leisure Centre

Cops for Cancer rolls through Maple Ridge

Ride has raised $550,000 to fight childhood cancers

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Regional bantam hockey coming to Lower Mainland

Pacific Coast putting five Lower Mainland teams in Major Bantam league

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll

With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race

VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Private owner’s collection sold at Able company’s warehouse in Newton

