5 to start your day

Olya Kutsiuruba and David Swab hold a brownish-white mushroom that tipped the scales at 2.92 kilograms, and measured about 36 centimetres wide across the cap in this handout photo. On a sunny Thursday last week a Vancouver couple, Kutsiuruba and Swab, had just spent a day doing what they love - mushroom picking. (Olya Kutsiuruba and David Swab)

1. Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

"I ran over and he told me to peek under the underbrush, and I looked through the leaves gently and there sat the most massive mushroom."

2. Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

All former residents will receive up to $10,000 in ex-gratia payments for the sexual, physical and psychological abuse they suffered at the New Westminster institution.

3. Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

It was the first time in 14 years that a B.C.-based team won the title, following Surrey Pegasus' victory in 2004.

Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

4. Fund doubles for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of a young Maple Ridge man who died early Thursday after crashing headfirst into the boards during a men's recreational hockey game met its goal in one day.

My deepest condolences to Noah Trulsen’s family in Maple Ridge, BC. Noah passed away Oct 4th while playing men’s league hockey, falling awkwardly into the boards. The hockey world is mourning with you 💔@eboileau36 @bieksallent16 pic.twitter.com/WjejiYr1HH — Kevin Bieksa (@kbieksa3) October 6, 2018

5. Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey

The pipeline was shut down earlier in the day amid an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance found in a ditch.

