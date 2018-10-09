Olya Kutsiuruba and David Swab hold a brownish-white mushroom that tipped the scales at 2.92 kilograms, and measured about 36 centimetres wide across the cap in this handout photo. On a sunny Thursday last week a Vancouver couple, Kutsiuruba and Swab, had just spent a day doing what they love - mushroom picking. (Olya Kutsiuruba and David Swab)

5 to start your day

Vancouver couple finds surprise giant mushroom, Woodlands abuse survivors receive compensation and more

1. Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

“I ran over and he told me to peek under the underbrush, and I looked through the leaves gently and there sat the most massive mushroom.” See more >

2. Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

All former residents will receive up to $10,000 in ex-gratia payments for the sexual, physical and psychological abuse they suffered at the New Westminster institution. See more >

3. Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

It was the first time in 14 years that a B.C.-based team won the title, following Surrey Pegasus’ victory in 2004. See more >

Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

4. Fund doubles for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of a young Maple Ridge man who died early Thursday after crashing headfirst into the boards during a men’s recreational hockey game met its goal in one day. See more >

5. Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey

The pipeline was shut down earlier in the day amid an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance found in a ditch. See more >

