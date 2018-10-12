5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges, Man killed in Newton shooting ID’d and more

Here’s what is making headlines Friday, Oct. 12 in the Lower Mainland:

1. Man killed in Newton shooting ID’d

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, died at the scene of the brazen shooting marking Surrey’s 10th homicide of the year, with seven of the victims dying by gunfire. See more >

2. Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing five new charges relating to two new alleged victims, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service. See more >

3. Community rallies around Maple Ridge hockey family who lost their son

Tributes include a song from pop singer Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa. See more >

4. Aldergrove Legion ‘Poppy projector’ stolen

A symbolic lit Remembrance display on the walls of the Aldergrove Legion was stolen Saturday night within hours of its installation. See more >

5. Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work. See more >

Just Posted

Brad Dinwoodie: Dedicated volunteer

#PMvotes2018: Priorities are transportation, arts and culture

Dingwall: Contending for mayor

#PMvotes2018: Restoring public trust, responsible development are key issues

Becker: Incumbent mayor running on his record

#PMvotes2018: Priorities are creating more jobs, keeping taxes low

New day dawns as pot legal next week

Maple Ridge store has already applied for retail licence

Highest Red Cross honour bestowed upon Pitt Meadows resident

Order of Red Cross awarded to Wilma Swain who has helped more than 10,000 people over 18 years of service

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canucks owner says Abbotsford one ‘option’ for farm team

Club’s contract with current home of farm team expires at the end of this hockey year

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Canada’s Bob Knuckey aims to push world Ironman envelope at age 70

The 70-year-old retired teacher from Ontario has pulled out all the stops in training to both win his age group Saturday in Kona, Hawaii, and to break the record currently held by another Canadian.

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

First Nation ‘disappointed’ in top court’s consultation ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal ministers do not have to consult Indigenous groups when drafting legislation.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

