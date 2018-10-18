Despite only one bricks-and-mortar store in B.C., the first day of cannabis legalization went off without a hitch. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Cannabis is legalized across B.C., silly election signs pop up in Langley and more

1. ‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off.

2. A funny thing happened on the way to the election

Someone has been putting out deliberately silly civic election signs in Langley.

“Vote for Me,” the sign says, with a photo of the moustachioed candidate in a wig, baring their teeth in a awkward smile while flashing a thumbs-up. (Langley Times)

3. Man on scooter seriously injured in Surrey crash, police say

Alcohol, drugs, and speed have been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision.

4. Figure out the rules before you start your pot garden: realtor

But anyone who suddenly decides to light up in the living room of their rental property or try their green thumb at growing marijuana plants in the basement might want to take a moment to ponder some real estate issues.

5. Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Officials don't think the fire was suspicious.

Long-time Maple Ridge business hit by downtown road construction

Last phase of improvement project to start on other side of highway

News Views: New leaf

Some warn recreational cannabis use will increase now.

Pitt Meadows airport getting $60 million in investment

'Increased air traffic is being planned over the objections of neighbours'

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.'s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

VIDEO: Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Structure fire at 208 and 102B sending plumes of black smoke into air above Walnut Grove

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of "no baloney" to "full of baloney".

In Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael, some coming home find no home

State emergency management officials said some 124,500 customers across the Panhandle were still without power Wednesday morning and 1,157 remained in shelters.

Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Saudi Arabia, which initially called the allegations "baseless," has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days.

Manhunt in Crimea for possible accomplice in school attack

An 18-year-old student, who later killed himself, was initially believed to be the only one involved

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

Police in Canada posted a photo of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car

