(Wow Air/Twitter)

5 to start your day

Ultra low-cost flights to Iceland, Abbotsford mom stuck in Africa over adoption delay and more

1. Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Vancouverites looking for low-cost flights to Iceland will soon have a new option when discount airline Wow Air adds a route out of the West Coast. See more >

2. Homicide team called in after man assaulted in Surrey dies in hospital

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m. but say both the person who called them and the victim of the assault both took off before police arrived. See more >

3. More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

In Canada, Aydin Coban, 39, faces five charges connected to Amanda Todd, including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online. See more >

4. Abbotsford mom stuck in Africa over adoption delay

An adoption process that should have taken about a week has left an Abbotsford woman stuck in Ghana, West Africa for the last month, with no answers about when she will be able to bring her two-year-old son home. See more >

5. Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, candidate says

Langley council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless. See more >

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck on Kanaka Way in central Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries unknown

Change for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board

Two incumbents elected along with five new faces

Letter: ‘Touched by love and support for Pete’

‘He went through so much in his life’

More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.

Letter: ‘It’s been a rough decade’

An inherent sympathy for the janitors.

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Former B.C. sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Oil spill response exercise happening in Vancouver Harbour

Staff will respond to a simulated 150K litre spill

WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

Grappler formerly played in CFL

