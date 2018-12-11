Police turned back traffic at the Borden Creek bridge in the Chilliwack River Valley on March 25, 2017 after a bizarre string of shootings culminating in an arrest of Peter Anthony Kampos. (Greg Laychak/ Black Press)

5 to start your day

Man charged with attempted murder in Chilliwack River Valley deemed mentally unfit, Surrey man’s death prompts call for change and more

1. Man charged with attempted murder in Chilliwack River Valley deemed mentally unfit

Peter Anthony Kampos believes that Earth is being attacked by aliens, that he can recognize those aliens in human form, and it’s his duty to eliminate them.

That’s according to his extremely concerned father Vaclav Kampos who attended part of his son’s trial for attempted murder. See more >

2. Surrey man’s death at St. Paul’s Hospital prompts call for change

Beds for patients admitted to hospital with acute medical and mental-health issues are lacking in the province, and were non-existent at St. Paul’s at the time Spencer Walden fell to his death from one of the facility’s seventh-storey windows, coroner Claire Thompson notes in a report that was issued to Walden’s family. See more >

Spencer Walden’s family – widow Nicki, brother Brodie, mother Rosanne and sister Rhianna – brought concerns over hospital care that preceded the 32-year-old’s death to Peace Arch News in September 2016. (File photo)

3. Cloverdale hockey parents, players rally against mayor’s plan to postpone arena

More than 100 hockey parents, players and community members arrived at the Cloverdale Arena Monday night (Dec. 10) to protest the proposed “postponement” of a new ice rink in the community. See more >

4. Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Environment Canada said the southern portions of the region could see winds of southeasterly winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, as well as between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain. See more >

5. B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

A 2019 market survey forecast from Royal LePage suggests that house prices are in the Lower Mainland will rise by just 0.6 per cent.

The predicted increase would leave houses costing an average of $1.3 million by the end of the year. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Just Posted

Looking Back: The killer after the war

The flu had been in known existence since the spring of 1918.

Pitt Meadows fire chief retires

Don Jolley bows out amid city hiring two full-time firefighters.

Golden Ears Writers present holiday tales

The Golden Ears Writers are performing a holiday reading at The ACT on Dec. 18.

Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected

Letter: ‘MRSS wrestling saved me’

Alumni asks school board to reconsider decision on Mount Crescent.

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

BCHL player lifts Canada West to second win at World Junior A Challenge

Chilliwack Chiefs player has a a three-point performance

Well-known B.C. snowmobile guide killed in rollover accident

Shuswap sledding communty mourns loss of experienced Sicamous snowmobiler

B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

Housing prices in Vancouver are set to rise just 0.6 per cent

Climate change, receding glaciers increase landslide risk on B.C.’s Mount Meager

Climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager, in British Columbia, to shrink increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption, says one expert.

UK’s May lobbies EU leaders in fight to save Brexit deal

Top European Union officials ruled out Tuesday any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain.

Former Canadian diplomat detained in China amid rising tensions: reports

A former Canadian diplomat has been arrested in China, according to media reports and the international think tank he works for.

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says up to 25 cm expected by Monday night

In depth: Simple falls causing serious injuries to people over 65

Kelowna’s high population of seniors puts it in the spotlight for how it deals with seniors’ issues

Most Read