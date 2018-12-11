5 to start your day

Man charged with attempted murder in Chilliwack River Valley deemed mentally unfit, Surrey man’s death prompts call for change and more

Police turned back traffic at the Borden Creek bridge in the Chilliwack River Valley on March 25, 2017 after a bizarre string of shootings culminating in an arrest of Peter Anthony Kampos. (Greg Laychak/ Black Press)

1. Man charged with attempted murder in Chilliwack River Valley deemed mentally unfit

Peter Anthony Kampos believes that Earth is being attacked by aliens, that he can recognize those aliens in human form, and it’s his duty to eliminate them.

That’s according to his extremely concerned father Vaclav Kampos who attended part of his son’s trial for attempted murder. See more >

2. Surrey man’s death at St. Paul’s Hospital prompts call for change

Beds for patients admitted to hospital with acute medical and mental-health issues are lacking in the province, and were non-existent at St. Paul’s at the time Spencer Walden fell to his death from one of the facility’s seventh-storey windows, coroner Claire Thompson notes in a report that was issued to Walden’s family. See more >

Spencer Walden’s family – widow Nicki, brother Brodie, mother Rosanne and sister Rhianna – brought concerns over hospital care that preceded the 32-year-old’s death to Peace Arch News in September 2016. (File photo)

3. Cloverdale hockey parents, players rally against mayor’s plan to postpone arena

More than 100 hockey parents, players and community members arrived at the Cloverdale Arena Monday night (Dec. 10) to protest the proposed “postponement” of a new ice rink in the community. See more >

4. Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Environment Canada said the southern portions of the region could see winds of southeasterly winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, as well as between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain. See more >

A wind warning and a rainfall warning have been issued for Metro Vancouver https://t.co/DSsWvcnF2U #bcstorm — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 11, 2018

5. B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

A 2019 market survey forecast from Royal LePage suggests that house prices are in the Lower Mainland will rise by just 0.6 per cent.

The predicted increase would leave houses costing an average of $1.3 million by the end of the year. See more >

