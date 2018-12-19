Oscar Arfmann, 66.

5 to start your day

Trial date postponed for Oscar Arfmann, Conservation Officers probe cougar attack in Mission and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Mission child, 2, attacked by cougar in Cascade Falls Regional Park

The child miraculously went nearly unscathed, suffering minor injuries, after a cougar attacked him while walking along the trail with his nanny. See more >

2. ‘Subdued’ housing market predicted in B.C. through 2021: report

Central One Credit Union says the federal government’s mortgage stress test, higher interest rates and various provincial policy measures means “rising but subdued sales” in 2019. See more >

3. Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann, 66, was originally scheduled to begin his trial on Jan. 21, 2019 in relation to the shooting death of Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson. The new date is May 21. See more >

4. Hope man gets apology after being kicked out of Chilliwack library

Mike Wilson received a letter in the mail from the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack apologizing for security guards escorting him out in November for having too many belongings with him, but fears others will face what he called discrimination. See more >

5. FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

The utility had asked consumers to turn down the thermostat as supplies were limited to 50 to 80 per cent of normal levels during some of the coldest months of the year. See more >

Just Posted

Haney Sewing and Sound delivery truck stolen

Distinctive vehicle and pickup stolen in Maple Ridge overnight Friday

Farmer warns about dike breach

McKinney Creek flooding Maple Ridge farms

Biker club with ties to Hells Angels sets up in Fort Langley: police

The Street Reapers were formed late last year and have been spotted across the river in Langley.

UPDATE: Donations flood into Friends in Need Food Bank

Firefighters for Families campaign raised $17,847

Another condo project filling in south Haney

Phase 1 calls for 23 units on 224th Street

CP Rail Holiday Train brings rolling concert to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts benefit Christmas charities for 20th year

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Trudeau sees 2019 election as choice between positive Liberals, divisive Tories

Trudeau is drawing much the same battle lines that propelled the Liberals to a come-from-behind victory in 2015

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Make sure to equip winter tires if travelling

Lightning top Canucks 5-2 in feisty battle

NHL’s No. 1 team too much for Vancouver

Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

The highway is closed in the northbound lane

