5 to start your day

Trial date postponed for Oscar Arfmann, Conservation Officers probe cougar attack in Mission and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Mission child, 2, attacked by cougar in Cascade Falls Regional Park

The child miraculously went nearly unscathed, suffering minor injuries, after a cougar attacked him while walking along the trail with his nanny. See more >

Provincial conservation officers are responding to reports of a cougar encounter in the area of Cascade Falls Regional Park. Due to safety concerns, the park is closed until further notice. #CascadeFalls #Mission #AreaF — FVRD (@FVRD1) December 18, 2018

2. ‘Subdued’ housing market predicted in B.C. through 2021: report

Central One Credit Union says the federal government’s mortgage stress test, higher interest rates and various provincial policy measures means “rising but subdued sales” in 2019. See more >

3. Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann, 66, was originally scheduled to begin his trial on Jan. 21, 2019 in relation to the shooting death of Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson. The new date is May 21. See more >

4. Hope man gets apology after being kicked out of Chilliwack library

Mike Wilson received a letter in the mail from the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack apologizing for security guards escorting him out in November for having too many belongings with him, but fears others will face what he called discrimination. See more >

5. FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

The utility had asked consumers to turn down the thermostat as supplies were limited to 50 to 80 per cent of normal levels during some of the coldest months of the year. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.