5 to start your day

1. Couple accused in legislature bomb plot free to go, B.C. top court says

In a stinging decision on Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Bennett said the RCMP “did everything necessary to facilitate” John Nuttall and Amanda Korody’s legislature bomb plot when they provided them with explosive material they could not have gotten on their own. See more >

2. ‘Widespread damage,’ ferry cancellations as storm batters B.C.’s south coast

The whole region will see sustained southeast winds of 50 to 80 kilometres Thursday morning before the wind directions switch to the southwest and bring speeds of 70 to 90 kilometres to the area. See more >

3. Victim of theft in Maple Ridge wants homeless camp residents charged

A woman who recovered stolen goods from Anita Place Tent City would like to see everyone involved charged – both the thieves and the people who helped her to get valuable papers back for her. See more >

4. Heart transplant recipient is travelling to every country because ‘life is short’

Travelling to every country in the world sounds like a tough goal to achieve. But Langley’s Jordan D. Marcia is taking on the challenge–and plans to be the first heart transplant recipient to do so. See more >

5. Abbotsford school suspended 20 students for ‘fight club’

Robert Bateman Secondary School suspended 20 students in October over what two administrators described in emails as a “fight club with boxing gloves,” despite denying the club’s existence to reporters. See more >

Most Read