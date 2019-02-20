Two Kindergarten students navigate a cone maze while trying out wheelchair sports at Kent Elementary. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 20.

1. 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

The NDP’s second provincial budget released Tuesday didn’t hold too many surprises, focusing on affordability for families. Here are the eight highlights you need to know. See more >

2. Abbotsford man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

An Abbotsford man has filed a lawsuit with Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada, claiming the newly formed party has infringed on a trademark he registered in September. See more >

3. How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Environment Canada has issued four separate snowfall warnings this month across B.C.’s South Coast, including one on Tuesday that calls for five to 10 centimetres. See more >

4. Former North Delta pastor, son accused of defrauding investors $450K

Surrey residents Alan Braun and Jerry Braun, and White Rock’s Steven Maxwell (also known as Steven Fassman) were found to have taken $450,000 from two investors in three separate transactions. See more >

5. Wheelchairs teach Agassiz students acceptance through sport

Each grade gets an opportunity to try out different wheelchair sports during the two weeks they are available at the school. See more >

Just Posted

Latest concept for 240th Street bridge cheaper, lower

No timeline though for second access to Maple Ridge suburb

Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday

Salvation Army leads people in walk-a-thon for homeless and hungry in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge begins community safety plan

Mayor says council elected with a “strong safety mandate”

Snow and ice leaving their mark on Maple Ridge roads

Public works wants to hear about potholes

Federal funding could finance Alouette fishway

Getting salmon back in to Alouette Lake goal of Maple Ridge conservation group

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

