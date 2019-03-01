Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu apologized in the House of Commons Thursday. Image via CPAC

5 to start your day

Third fire at Maple Ridge tent city, BC Hydro says baby boomers using twice as much electricity and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 1.

1. Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

People were sharing dramatic video and stories of a shooting near the back of Sardis secondary, on South Sumas on Thursday evening. It’s unclear if both shootings are related. See more >

2. Third fire hits Maple Ridge homeless camp

Firefighters were at Anita Place tent city Friday morning, after flames broke out for a third time. See more >

3. Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

“I lived in a dozen different rentals. It was challenging at times, but it was fun,” said BC Liberal Opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson. See more >

4. Abbotsford-area MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Abbotsford-area MP Jati Sidhu apologized in the House of Commons Thursday just hours after he told The Abbotsford News that the former attorney general wasn’t “a team player” and that her father may be “pulling the strings.” See more >

5. Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

In a report released Friday, BC Hydro points out it’s in part because boomers typically have larger homes, more appliances and luxury amenities. See more >

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows black belt medals in Oregon events

Matt Kwan competing as a black belt for the first time

UPDATED: Third fire at Maple Ridge’s tent city in two days

No details on any injuries; city going back to court

Letter: ‘Great job at camp on weekend’

‘Maple Ridge camp needs to be cleared and turned back into a park.’

Marauders playing for Fraser Valley championship

Pitt Meadows will take on G.W. Graham Friday night in Surrey

Future innovators of today and tomorrow honoured at BEA gala in Maple Ridge

The Chamber of Commerce awards were handed out at Thomas Haney secondary

Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Webster’s Corners elementary wrote inspirational messages on hearts

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

