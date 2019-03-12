RCMP were still on the scene on Feb. 27 of a shooting at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack that occurred around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26. A woman in her 40s is in critical condition and a suspect is at large. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

5 to start your day

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 12.

1. Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman

Shane Travis Hughes appeared in provincial court in Chilliwack on March 11 to face the charge for allegedly killing 42-year-old Christine Denham. See more >

2. B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent, of Courtenay, had been selected to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada to the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, this week. See more >

3. Convicted Langley fraudster had Hells Angels ties

A Langley man, sentenced in a $6-million fraud case on Monday, said he received death threats from a co-accused, who he claims has ties to the Hells Angels biker gang. See more >

4. Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

The City of Surrey doesn’t have a bylaw that either bans or explicitly regulates donation bins. See more >

5. Sketch of suspect released in UBC incident that left a woman injured

RCMP are looking for witnesses to what appeared to be a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing shortly after 4 p.m. on March 7. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATE: B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch applies to open two pot stores in Maple Ridge

City looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications.

Maple Ridge launch of Intrepid Reporter’s memoir

Veteran journalist George Garrett’s new memoir to be launched Mar. 16 in Maple Ridge

Heating upgrades for Maple Ridge school facilities

Harry Hooge, Riverside Centre receive funding for boiler and hot water systems.

UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

Northern visitor enthralls birders in Maple Ridge

Hawk-owl hanging around North Alouette River

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Convicted Lower Mainland fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

‘This story needed to be told’: Residential-school horrors revealed in Payette’s musical drama

Touring to Surrey, ‘Children of God’ written from a place of ‘anger and frustration,’ playwright says

