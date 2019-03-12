5 to start your day

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

RCMP were still on the scene on Feb. 27 of a shooting at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack that occurred around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26. A woman in her 40s is in critical condition and a suspect is at large. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 12.

1. Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman

Shane Travis Hughes appeared in provincial court in Chilliwack on March 11 to face the charge for allegedly killing 42-year-old Christine Denham. See more >

UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Christine Denham in #Chilliwack – Shane Travis Hughes charged with second-degree in the Feb. 26 incident at a house on Victor Street https://t.co/b4W7HQXVV9 — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) March 11, 2019

2. B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent, of Courtenay, had been selected to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada to the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, this week. See more >

3. Convicted Langley fraudster had Hells Angels ties

A Langley man, sentenced in a $6-million fraud case on Monday, said he received death threats from a co-accused, who he claims has ties to the Hells Angels biker gang. See more >

4. Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

The City of Surrey doesn’t have a bylaw that either bans or explicitly regulates donation bins. See more >

5. Sketch of suspect released in UBC incident that left a woman injured

RCMP are looking for witnesses to what appeared to be a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing shortly after 4 p.m. on March 7. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.