Mayor Mike Morden and members of council were in attendance at the rally on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, April 11.

1. Maple Ridge mayor pulls back on comment that homeless are ‘raping and pillaging’ community

Mike Morden said the words were “an expression of frustration and probably weren’t appropriate.” See more >

2. Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael told the Now-Leader reports of an explosion at the pub came in just before 3 a.m. See more >

3. Book-banning discussion bubbles up at Chilliwack board table

A motion brought forward from a Chilliwack school board trustee implies that teachers would have to foresee “resources that some may consider controversial” and inform parents about its use. See more >

4. Coquihalla seeing snow, sloppy conditions

On the summit, Environment Canada said to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon except a few wet flurries near the summit. See more >

5. Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

The festival had been slated to begin on April 15, but organizers say a “perfect mix of sun and showers” has started the tulip season earlier than expected. See more >

Just Posted

Maple Ridge son finds father thanks to DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Boys find ancient stone tool at Alouette Lake

Lower water line unearths artifact, likely from Katzie

Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Nature’s glow inspiration for Maple Ridge art quilter

The Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild show Apr. 12 and 13

Maple Ridge proceeds with new condos for 227th Street

Moving forward with cash-in-lieu instead of requiring rental units

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in an unmarked police car with a B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

