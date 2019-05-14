5 to start your day

Man charged in death of 19-year-old Surrey teen girl, Langley residents complain about pot smell and more

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. (File photo)

1. Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in the the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, 19. Dhesi was found in a torched SUV in the south part of the city. Police said Monday that the two had dated at some point, and classified the file as a domestic violence case. See more >

BREAKING: Second degree murder charges have been laid against Harjot Singh Deo in the 2017 death of #SurreyBC teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, prosecution service has confirmed — Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) May 13, 2019

2. Companies charged with Chilliwack chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

The clips from the video package shot at an Elite Farm Services operation by animal protection group Mercy For Animals (MFA) showed chickens being kicked, stomped on, thrown at walls, sexually abused and having their limbs torn off. See more >

3. Inquest scheduled into inmate’s death at Surrey Pretrial Centre

John Michael Murphy died after a fight with his cellmate on Aug. 3, 2016. His death was reported to the BC Coroners Service the next day. See more >

4. Mounties close Coquitlam intersection to reenact crash that killed girl, 13

A crash between two vehicles sent a BMW spinning into a traffic island with five kids on it. One, a 13-year-old girl, died. See more >

#RoadClosure: Mariner Way & Riverview Cres will be closed at 10 a.m. this morning for approximately an hour as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash.https://t.co/v3cpL2f6yH pic.twitter.com/N1j5htPHKl — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) May 14, 2019

5. ‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

Ever since the greenhouse began growing marijuana, the residents who live near the sprawling facility on zero avenue near 264 Street said they have been forced indoors at times because of the smell. See more >

