A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. (File photo)

5 to start your day

Man charged in death of 19-year-old Surrey teen girl, Langley residents complain about pot smell and more

1. Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in the the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, 19. Dhesi was found in a torched SUV in the south part of the city. Police said Monday that the two had dated at some point, and classified the file as a domestic violence case. See more >

2. Companies charged with Chilliwack chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

The clips from the video package shot at an Elite Farm Services operation by animal protection group Mercy For Animals (MFA) showed chickens being kicked, stomped on, thrown at walls, sexually abused and having their limbs torn off. See more >

3. Inquest scheduled into inmate’s death at Surrey Pretrial Centre

John Michael Murphy died after a fight with his cellmate on Aug. 3, 2016. His death was reported to the BC Coroners Service the next day. See more >

4. Mounties close Coquitlam intersection to reenact crash that killed girl, 13

A crash between two vehicles sent a BMW spinning into a traffic island with five kids on it. One, a 13-year-old girl, died. See more >

5. ‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

Ever since the greenhouse began growing marijuana, the residents who live near the sprawling facility on zero avenue near 264 Street said they have been forced indoors at times because of the smell. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three bears killed in Maple Ridge this spring

And six so far in region; homeowners asked to remove attractants

Smoother sidewalk for Maple Ridge bridge

Repairs under way for 10-year-old Golden Ears

Busy weekend of camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Campgrounds at Alouette Lake fully booked, more being created

Maple Ridge downtown association hands out favourite business awards

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News wins in trades and services category.

Public will have say on route to 256th Street

Maple Ridge council update on Abernethy extension

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

