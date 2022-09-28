The Witness Blanket residential schools art exhibit is now available on a newly launched interactive website. (witnessblanket.ca)

B.C. artist’s Witness Blanket for National Truth and Reconciliation now accessible to all

Created by Carey Newman, the art installation had previously only been viewable in person

A new interactive website is making it easier than ever for people to experience Indigenous author and artist Carey Newman’s nationally significant art installation the Witness Blanket.

The installation comprises more than 800 items from 77 communities collected from every residential school in Canada. It was previously only available in its original physical form at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg and as a true-to-scale replica that has been on tour throughout Canada.

“The launch of the website brings forth a new, accessible format for the Witness Blanket, which will ensure it is available to a greater audience in Canada and beyond,” read a news release. “The interactive website allows users to explore the piece in detail and provides background on its creation, and includes a teacher’s guide, a resource guide and more.”

The Witness Blanket includes such objects as clothing, photographs, letters and even pieces of buildings. Newman sought to include objects that would reflect the diverse Indigenous communities across Canada.

“I wanted to make something to represent the experiences of survivors. Canada is a big country, and more than 150,000 Indigenous children went to residential school,” he said in the release.

The website is available at witnessblanket.ca.

