When staff at the Inn at Laurel Point received a request for a photo of Channing Tatum to be placed in a guest’s room, they took the opportunity to show some local pride. (Photo from @Sarzattacks on Twitter)

B.C. hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of Ryan Reynolds

Tatum’s picture left in recycling bin, replaced with photo of Ryan Reynolds

When staff members at the Inn at Laurel Point received a request for a photo of Channing Tatum to be placed in a guest’s room they saw an opportune moment for Canadian pride, using a photo of B.C. heartthrob Ryan Reynolds instead.

“I have this particular mantra which says that I expect the staff here to interact with the guests [in a way] that’s appropriate for that guest and appropriate for the time, and within that they can do what they want,” said Ian Powell, managing director of Paul’s Restaurant Ltd. and spokesperson for the Inn at Laurel Point.

After receiving the “tongue-in-cheek” request, front desk staff decided to share their local pride, responding with two photos and a note. Reynolds’ photo was left on the bed, while Tatum’s photo could be found in the room’s recycling bin.

Powell said the staff at Laurel Point do their best to make any experience a fun and memorable one.

“We had another one recently where a young girl left her stuffed toy, it was a dog I think,” said Powell. “So before sending it back … the housekeeping supervisor took the dog and took photos all around the inn — like it hadn’t gotten lost, it had deliberately stayed behind because he wanted to have fun.”

The stuffed dog was successfully reunited with its young owner along with the photos.

“Really, what it comes down to, is we’re in a business that allows us to interact with guests in a bit more of an authentic way,” said Powell. “It really depends on the particular guest, the particular situation and whichever colleague it is who happens to see it.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life
Next story
Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders’ hairdos for free

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mom’s keepsakes missing at difficult time

Two bracelets lost at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

Most Read