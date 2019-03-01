Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

More than 20 Black Press Media community newspapers are up for this year’s Ma Murray awards.

Hosted by the the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, the awards honour and celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing and overall newspaper excellence.

For a second year, the awards include a category focusing on multimedia digital storytelling.

Winners will be announced on Apr. 27 at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

Black Press Media paper nominations:

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY A

  • Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY B

  • Hope Standard
  • North Island Gazette
  • Revelstoke Review

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY C

  • Salmon Arm Observer

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY E

  • Peninsula News Review
  • Yukon News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY F

  • Cowichan Valley Citizen
  • Vernon Morning Star

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY G

  • Peace Arch News

Photo awards:

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

  • Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks – Friends extol train victim ‘he was a gift’

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

  • Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – Graduation glee
  • Salmon Arm Observer, Lachlan Labere – It’s a hit
  • Yukon News, Jackie Hong – Cavewoman

PHOTO ESSAY AWARD

  • Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, Peter McCully & team – Day in the Life of Parksville
  • Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Rendezvous

PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD

  • Penticton Western News, Mark D. Brett – Christmas on the streets

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

  • Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Matthew Allen – Three-way tie for runners racing to the finish line
  • Terrace Standard, Quinn Bender – Mountain Rush – Wild Descent Packhorse Race
  • Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Water Rodeo

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

  • Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks – Point of contact
  • Penticton Western News, Mark D. Brett – Tigers the little team that could

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

  • Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks – White Rock pier split in two in storm of century
  • Peninsula News Review, Arnold Lim – Province gives B.C. homeless campers deadline to leave provincial park
  • Surrey Now-Leader, Curtis Kreklau – Smokey silhouette

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

  • Grand Forks Gazette, Kathleen Saylors – ‘Catastrophic’ flooding will echo for years

    • Smithers, Interior News, Chris Gareau – Jessica Comes Home

  • Williams Lake Tribune, Angie Mindus – A kind, helping hand

Writing awards:

ARTS & CULTURE WRITING AWARD

  • Nanaimo News Bulletin, Josef Jacobson – Breast cancer survivor exhibits her experience

BUSINESS WRITING AWARD

  • Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Matthew Allen – Death of Retail series

COLUMNIST AWARD

  • Campbell River Mirror, Mike Chouinard – Wise Cracks
  • Chilliwack Progress, Greg Knill – Complacency is never the right response / Chilliwack school trustees should lead by example

EDITORIAL AWARD

  • Chilliwack Progress, Greg Knill – Can’t we just lighten up?

ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE AWARD

  • Revelstoke Review, Liam Harrap – Brewery creates bread beer from food waste
  • Surrey Now-Leader, Amy Reid – Turning food to fuel

ENVIRONMENTAL WRITING AWARD

  • Keremeos, The Review, Tara Bowie – Rattlesnakes in parts of South OK could be hissss-tory

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, OVER 25,000

  • Kelowna Capital News, Carli Berry – Emerging from a history of homelessness
  • Kelowna Capital News, Kathy Michaels – For the first time in my life I am me

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, UNDER 25,000

  • Nelson Star, Tyler Harper – The pieces of Darwin Greyeyes
  • Yukon News, Jackie Hong – A behind-the-scenes glimpse at Environment Yukon’s necropsy lab

FEATURE SERIES AWARD

  • Abbotsford News, Dustin Godfrey – Finding A Way Home
  • North Delta Reporter, Grace Kennedy – Finding success

JOHN COLLISON MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

  • Abbotsford News, Tyler Olsen – Skipping the bill
  • Langley Advance, Matthew Claxton – Developer Gone Bad
  • Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – When parents kill

NEVILLE SHANKS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL WRITING

  • Trail Times, Sheri Regnier – Appraisers tasked with putting a value on a community’s history
  • Yukon News, Jackie Hong – Yukon Archives project aims to identify First Nations individuals in historical photos

TINKHORN CREEK VINEYARDS OUTDOOR RECREATION WRITING AWARD

  • Abbotsford News, Tyler Olsen – How Sumas Mountain’s trails were saved
  • Cowichan Valley Citizen, Sarah Simpson – Neighbours aim to oust gun club from park
  • Nelson Star, Tyler Harper – Giving Kootenay Lake back to special needs swimmers

SPORTS WRITING AWARD

  • Surrey Now-Leader, Ryan-Alexander McLeod – Flag football carries deeper meaning for inner city kids

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, OVER 25,000

  • Peninsula News Review, Penny Sakamoto, Susan Lundy, Dale Naftel & Lily Chan – Pearl Magazine

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, UNDER 25,000

  • Nelson Star, Greg Nesteroff & team – Nelson Adventure Magazine

BC CARE PROVIDERS ASSOCIATION SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, OVER 25,000

  • Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Michael Hall, Lisa Prophet-Craik & Multi Media Sales Consultant – Locally Owned 2018
  • Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Lisa Prophet-Craik, Michael Hall, Multi Media Consultants & Editorial Staff – A-list 2018

SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, UNDER 25,000

  • Nelson Star, Katelyn Hurley, Marc-Andre Hamelin & team – Indulge Nelson

COAST CAPITAL SAVINGS NEW JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Cloverdale Reporter, Grace Kennedy
  • Oak Bay News, Keri Coles

LEDCOR ERIC DUNNING AWARD FOR DEDICATION AND SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER INDUSTRY

  • Black Press Media, Lorie Williston

Digital awards:

BREAKING NEWS VIDEO AWARD

  • Goldstream News Gazette, Arnold Lim – Only tent city residents allowed into Goldstream Park campsites
  • Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – Injured hiker rescued after fall on steep terrain in Highlands

FEATURE VIDEO AWARD

  • Hope Standard, Ashley Wadhwani – From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility
  • Sooke News Mirror, Arnold Lim & Dawn Gibson – A letter to my former self

MULTIMEDIA SERIES AWARD

  • Victoria News, Nicole Crescenzi & Arnold Lim – Learning the ropes, police style

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA BREAKING NEWS STORY

  • Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks & Tracy Holmes – Pier split in two in storm of century
  • Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Shannon Lough – Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Advertising awards:

AD DESIGN AWARD

  • Nelson Star, Katelyn Hurley – Kootenai Moon
  • Nelson Star, Sandy Leonard – Nelson Brewing Company
  • Yukon News, Heidi Miller – Earls Burger Challenge

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, OVER 25,000

  • Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Vipan Aulakh & Maryn Goms – True Light Building & Development
  • Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Karen Derosia – The Chopped Leaf – Feel good after you eat!

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, UNDER 25,000

  • Cloverdale Reporter, Cynthia Dunsmore – Experience the amazing world of the honey bee

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

UPDATED: Third fire at Maple Ridge’s tent city in two days

No details on any injuries; city going back to court

Letter: ‘Great job at camp on weekend’

‘Maple Ridge camp needs to be cleared and turned back into a park.’

Marauders playing for Fraser Valley championship

Pitt Meadows will take on G.W. Graham Friday night in Surrey

Future innovators of today and tomorrow honoured at BEA gala in Maple Ridge

The Chamber of Commerce awards were handed out at Thomas Haney secondary

Still no heat in tent city warming tent

Maple Ridge said it would talk to BC Housing

Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Webster’s Corners elementary wrote inspirational messages on hearts

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

5 to start your day

Third fire at Maple Ridge tent city, BC Hydro says baby boomers using twice as much electricity and more

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

VIDEO: 23-year-old male injured in Chilliwack shooting late Thursday

Police say a 19-year-old male is in custody; unrelated to shooting downtown on Tuesday

Most Read