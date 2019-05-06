“Game of Thrones” scene in which a to-go coffee cup is spotted. (@JennyFefs/Twitter)

Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

“Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow did not react to the out-of-place cup.

READ MORE: B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

It’s not clear where the cup came from. Some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Bear may have caused fire that destroyed Pitt Meadows barn

Fire chief says likely marauding bruin knocked over heat lamp.

Letter: ‘Ticket off-leash dogs on Maple Ridge dikes’

‘Increase bylaws staff.’

Maple Ridge girl invited to Team Canada camp

Muzzolini one of five Whitecaps prospects for U17 soccer team

PHOTOS: The sun has set on another successful Ridge Meadows Home Show

Thousands took in the show over the weekend

Pitt Meadows air show taking off

June 1 event features Fraser Blues and growing number of acts

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

5 to start your day

Surrey council to consider restricting vape shops, Prince Harry and Meghan have their baby, and more

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

More sailings cancelled with Spirit of BC ferry out of service until May 15

Wind-damaged vessel requires more repairs

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

Most Read