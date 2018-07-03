Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

If you really do love them to the moon and back, what better way to show your significant other that you’re serious about commitment than to actually go to the moon.

As of 2022, that will be possible.

Take the hand of the one you love and fly over the lunar surface listening to Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly me to the moon’ – a song that was written before many of these to-be-fiancées were ever born.

Thanks to the ApoteoSurprise agency, a French marriage proposal planner, the dream of a travelling alone with your lover for one-week in an interplanetary flight carried out using a self-contained and autonomous spacecraft, will come true.

RELATED: B.C. couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

However, while the bride-to-be may consider herself a princess she might actually have to be part of a royal family to afford the trip.

The marriage proposal while orbiting the moon will cost just a mere $145 million.

“Reaching for the moon in the name of love is about to become a reality and will achieve the goal to stage the craziest and most outstanding marriage proposal of the last 13.8 billion years,” stated the Paris-based agency.

So, start planning your proposal now because of March 2022 you could be weight-less in love and in space.

There are some catches besides the price point to achieve your proposal goal, such as 12-weeks of prerequisite technical and physical training and being cut off of from all communication with earth for around 30 minutes while the capsule flies over the dark side of the moon.

RELATED: Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

Taking off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla., the flight-plan followed by the space capsule will mirror that of the Apollo 8 mission in 1968. The spacecraft, travelling at a speed of up to 38,000 km/hr, will be equipped with eight cameras allowing the couple to immortalize their ever-orbiting love.

The couple can also enjoy:

  • Richard Strauss’s “Thus spoke Zarathustra, Op.30” (Theme from 2001 Space Odyssey) resounding in the two space tourists’ helmets when the first effects of weightlessness are felt
  • Arrival in lunar orbit, three-days-later, flying over the satellite’s surface at only 200-300 kilometres altitude
  • A spectacular earth-rise seen from behind the lunar craters and return trip of nearly four days before atmospheric re-entry and final touchdown

If space isn’t your thing you can propose now with the company’s many other packages, from doves to bellboys.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island
Next story
BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Just Posted

Daykin announces he’s back in the race

Served six years as mayor of Maple Ridge before loss to Nicole Read

Canada Day win at world championships

Maple Ridge ball hockey players win in Czech Republic

First responders take to the roof in Maple Ridge

Fire and police converge on to building on 223rd Street

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investigated

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Most Read