(Unsplash)

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Do you live with your partner?

If not, it’s not surprising. According to Statistics Canada data released Wednesday, fewer couples are living together than were a decade ago.

Figures show that nine per cent of couples aged 25 to 64 years old lived apart in 2017, compared to just six per cent in 2006.

The trend was more common among millennials, with 30 per cent of 25 to 35 year olds in couples living apart, compared to seven per cent for couples 35 to 54 years old and just five per cent for couples between 55 and 64 years old.

Overall, 1.5 million people in Canada lived in a different home from their partner.

Of those, 15 per cent of couples had never even thought about living together and 34 per cent said it was their own choice to live apart.

Eighty per cent of couples that lived separately were in the same province, with 64 per cent living within 20 kilometres from each other.

READ MORE: Love and marriage? Not in this B.C. town

READ MORE: Couple marries in Alberta town after 65 years apart

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
And now for the weather on Mars, courtesy of new NASA lander

Just Posted

Latest concept for 240th Street bridge cheaper, lower

No timeline though for second access to Maple Ridge suburb

Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday

Salvation Army leads people in walk-a-thon for homeless and hungry in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge begins community safety plan

Mayor says council elected with a “strong safety mandate”

Snow and ice leaving their mark on Maple Ridge roads

Public works wants to hear about potholes

Federal funding could finance Alouette fishway

Getting salmon back in to Alouette Lake goal of Maple Ridge conservation group

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Most Read