Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Dumped boat makes waves in Okanagan

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road on Dec. 5

Ashton Wiklund’s husband came across an odd sight along a road in East Kelowna for a December morning.

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road, Dec.5.

Wiklund’s husband attempted to move the boat, but it was too large and he didn’t have the proper equipment to tow it away.

A call was made to bylaw to move the boat, which eventually happened sometime after 8 a.m.

Drivers in the area were warned to slow down and avoid the vessel that was across one lane of Bedford.

The boat appeared to be full of snow and garbage.

It’s unclear how the boat got there or why it was left on the road.

BoatingKelowna

