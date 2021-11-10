Eagle watch kicks off at historic site in Agassiz

This bald eagle is ready for its close-up as this weekend marks peak eagle-spotting season in Agassiz-Harrison. Kilby Eagle Watch at the Kilby Historic Site runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Photo/Laura Tunbridge)

Tis the season!

No, no, it’s a bit too early for the holidays. It’s eagle season.

Tourism Harrison River Valley’s inaugural Season of the Wild continues this weekend (Nov. 13 and 14) and next weekend (Nov. 20 and 21) with the Kilby Eagle Watch at the Kilby Historic Site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proof of vaccination is required for any event at the Historic Site with 50 or more attendees, and masks are mandatory for guests ages 12 and older regardless of vaccination status. Physical distancing is also required.

This event – as with all of the Season of the Wild events – is a spiritual successor to the beloved Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival that ended its 25 year run last year. Every year, bald eagles descend upon the Harrison River Valley as they fest on the valley’s indigenous fish. Temperatures cool down in the eagles’ northern habitat, prompting them to fly to the valley starting in October.

November marks a peak viewing season for the migrating bald eagle population, but the eagles can be viewed anytime between October and January. Sandpiper Resort in particular has been an eagle viewing hotspot during the later months of the year. The resort’s designation as the country’s only salmon stronghold makes it prime feasting grounds for bald eagles.

Originally named the Harrison/Chehalis Bald Eagle Festival, the much-loved celebration of local wildlife began in 1995, founded by April Mol. It was renamed to the Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival three years later as it grew from a group of friends to a full-on event.

For events, updates and much more, visit tourismharrison.com/event-directory/season-of-the-wild.

