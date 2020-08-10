Gurdeep Pandher visited Long Beach on Aug. 10, 2020. (Twitter screenshot)

Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

Infamous dancer is exploring Vancouver Island, visiting the B.C. Legislature and other destinations

Internet famous Gurdeep Pandher, of the Yukon, has made his way to Long Island, near Tofino – bringing his stellar bhangra to the beaches of Pacific Rim National Park.

Pandher, who used to work for the government and is now a bhangra dance teacher, became a social media sensation after he posted a Canada Day video of himself dancing in Whitehorse. He moved to the Yukon in 2012, but has been dancing since he was little.

Since going viral, he has partnered with the Canadian Armed Forces and worked with the Paralympic Games.

But this week, he’s on vacation and exploring Vancouver Island.

On Saturday, he stopped by the B.C. Legislature to announce to his 18,000 followers on Twitter that he was in Victoria.

“I’ve started feeling that may be it’s my duty or responsibility to spread positivity, joy and hope – if we have hope, we have everything,” Pandher told Black Press Media at the time, adding that dancing helps him stay hopeful.

“When I start dancing, I forget everything and instantly regain my joy.”

– with a file from Devon Bidal, Victoria News

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of B.C. Instant Pot expert starts endowment in her honour
Next story
VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Maple Ridge resident “disgusted” by flip flops left by Alouette

Mess has since been cleaned up

Friends fundraise for family of 39-year-old cyclist killed in Pitt Meadows crash

Gareth Reardon was struck by a truck on Aug. 4

PHOTOS: Motorcyclist in serious condition after Maple Ridge crash

Westbound Lougheed Highway from 240th Street was closed for several hours

ALONG THE FRASER: Fish ladder for Alouette dam would boost threatened wild sockeye

In action for more than a century can no longer be ignored: environmentalist

Maple Ridge hosts virtual plant-based eating discussion

Registered dietitian Vesanto Melina discusses pros of vegetarian diet

Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

Canada is directing all of its aid for this crisis directly to humanitarian organizations, not the Lebanese government

Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

Infamous dancer is exploring Vancouver Island, visiting the B.C. Legislature and other destinations

Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

‘Forest Defenders’ occupy road to prevent logging company from reaching Port Renfrew-area watershed

COVID-19 could mean curtains for film and TV extras

Background performers worry they’re being replaced by mannequins on film and TV sets

Laid-off B.C. hotel workers begin hunger strike demanding job protection

Laid-off workers not sure what they’ll do when government support programs end

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Researchers find cannabis use in pregnancy linked to greater risk of autism

Researchers caution findings only show association — not cause and effect

Small Manitoba town mourning after well-liked teens killed by tornado

Melita residents feeling profound grief after the deaths of Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Acclaimed actor celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine

Most Read