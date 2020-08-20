Wallet found with $2,000 in cash in New Westminster in August 2020. (New Westminster Police handout)

‘George Costanza wallet’ with $2K cash inside found in New Westminster

Happy ending for owner after Good Samaritan finds lost wallet filled with tons of cash

What would you do if you found a wallet exploding with cash on the street?

For one Good Samaritan in New Westminster, the answer was simple: take it to the local police detachment and hope the rightful owner can be found.

According to police, the “very honest” resident was walking near Eighth and Carnarvon streets recently when he discovered a wallet with $2,290 in cash inside.

“It was a true George Costanza wallet,” said Const. Greg Keall. “It had so much cash and cards inside it didn’t fold shut.”

George Costanza, a notable character in the American television sitcom Seinfeld, was known for carrying a nearly-exploding wallet.

Police said the owner of the wallet was found, who had lost it while heading to the bank to deposit the thousands of dollars in cash.

“Unfortunately in policing we often deal with the negative aspects of human behaviour” stated Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland.

“It is always great to get a file like this that reminds us how amazing people can be, especially during a time when so many are negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Just Posted

Popular Maple Ridge sushi Restaurant will be closed for at least six months after fire

Shinobi Sushi has been planning on opening a second location, which should be ready by end of year

Four sent to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash

Collision occurred on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street

Maple Ridge cyclist fundraises all the way to hospital for cancer surgery

A retired Whonnock teacher bikes each year to raise money for Canada’s sick children

Eight rats for adoption at Maple Ridge branch of BC SPCA

Referred to as ‘pocket dogs’ because they are smart, loving, and affectionate

Maple Ridge’s alleged blue fentanyl dealer back in court

Harmes has bail hearing scheduled for Sept. 8

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Fraser Health warns again of possible COVID-19 exposure at hookah lounge

Authority says latest exposure dates are Aug. 7 to 9

Surrey man charged with attempting to smuggle 90 kg of meth into Canada

Steven Andrew Golding, 64, is scheduled to make first court appearance Sept. 14

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Most Read