Lincoln, nubian goat and honorary mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont (GoFundMe photo)

Goat elected as honorary mayor in Vermont town sworn in for first term

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500, does not have an actual mayor

The new honorary mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont — a 3-year-old goat named Lincoln — was officially sworn into office this week.

Lincoln was dressed in a sash reading “Mayor” for the Tuesday ceremony at the Fair Haven town offices. Town Clerk Suzanne Dechame and the select board were present to deliver the oath of office.

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York just west of Rutland, does not have an actual mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter says the honorary pet mayor idea was conceived as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson for kids.

On the way out of the offices, the honorary mayor defecated on the floor — leaving clean-up to the police chief and other attendees.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Have $500K? Here’s what kind of home that will buy you all across Canada
Next story
National days worth noting if you have a sweet tooth

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Keep plastic out of our environment’

Editor, The News: Re: Single-use plastic bags more hygienic. I notice that… Continue reading

Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Julia Chiasson will be a junior counsellor and role model at The War Amps 2019 B.C. Child Amputee seminar in Richmond

Study underway to prepare for Maple Ridge B-Line

New bus link to start at year end

UPDATE: Burnett St. considered as housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis.

Pitt Meadows needs help with flood protection

Fraser Basin Council says dikes are inadequate as risk increases

$15 million to B.C. Arts Council

Unknown how much Maple Ridge will receive

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

TODAY: Maple Ridge career fair matches the right opportunities with the right people

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place at Greg Moore Youth Centre

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Most Read